Bridgewater Associates founder: US dollar debt crisis is one of the factors driving up gold and cryptocurrency prices

By: PANews
2025/09/03 10:47
PANews reported on September 3rd that Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, stated in an article on the X platform that he believes that relaxing cryptocurrency regulations will not pose a risk to the US dollar's reserve currency status. However, he does believe that the debt difficulties of the governments of countries issuing the US dollar and other reserve currencies are threatening their appeal as reserve currencies and means of storing wealth, which is one of the factors driving up the prices of gold and cryptocurrencies. In addition, he believes that stablecoins do not pose a potential systemic risk to US Treasury bond exposure. He stated: "I believe the real risk is the decline in the actual purchasing power of US Treasury bonds. If stablecoins are well regulated, this should not pose any systemic risk."

Furthermore, Dalio stated that cryptocurrencies are now a supply-constrained alternative currency; therefore, all else being equal, if the supply of the US dollar increases and/or demand for the US dollar decreases, cryptocurrencies are likely to become attractive alternatives. He believes that most fiat currencies, especially those with large debts, will face problems as an effective store of wealth and will depreciate relative to hard currencies.

