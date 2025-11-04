BRIKx Launches India’s First Resort Tokenization Platform, Converting Luxury Stays into Lifetime Income

New Delhi, India – October 2025:

In a groundbreaking move that blends luxury, technology, and wealth creation, BRIKx, a venture by BRIKitt Proptech Pvt. Ltd., has announced the launch of India’s first resort tokenization platform, designed to help investors own luxury and earn wealth through real, asset-backed digital tokens.

The platform’s flagship project, Vanyara, is an eco-luxury wellness resort located at the edge of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Each Vanyara Token, priced at ₹35,000 (inclusive of GST) ($395), represents one luxury night every year — forever. Holders can either redeem their stays or stake their tokens to earn up to 12% annual profit share from the resort’s operations, including room revenue, F&B, spa, and safari experiences.

“BRIKx bridges the gap between lifestyle aspiration and smart investment,” said Mayur Raj Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BRIKitt Group. “We’re turning India’s real estate into a transparent, fractional, and income-generating ecosystem — one that’s accessible to all, not just the top 1%.”

Each token purchase is backed by a GST invoice issued by BRIKitt Proptech Pvt. Ltd. and linked to a dedicated SPV (Green Roots Habitat Pvt. Ltd.), ensuring full legal and financial transparency. The platform also provides investors with a live dashboard to monitor token holdings, staking returns, and resort performance audits.

With over ₹500 crore AUM and recognition among Forbes India’s Top 200 Companies (2024/25), the BRIKitt Group is redefining how Indians invest in real estate and hospitality.

BRIKx envisions tokenizing premium resort assets across India and Southeast Asia over the next three years, unlocking a new era of digital real estate ownership.

Visit www.brikxtokens.com to join the revolution.

