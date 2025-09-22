Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal simultaneously recognized Palestine's statehood

PANews reported on September 22 that the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal simultaneously recognized the status of the Palestinian state last Sunday. This action, which was driven by frustration with the Gaza war and aimed at promoting a two-state solution, triggered an angry response from Israel.
The British decision, which is particularly symbolic given the UK's role in the creation of Israel after World War II, is expected to be followed by other countries including France at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.