Britain Plans Crypto Regulatory Alignment with US Amid Trump Visit

By: Blockhead
2025/09/17 12:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.671+0.55%
Britain Plans Crypto Regulatory Alignment with US Amid Trump Visit

Britain is preparing to align its cryptocurrency regulations with the United States following discussions between Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The discussion comes as the UK seeks to match America's crypto-friendly approach under the Trump administration, and addresses broader concerns about London's competitiveness as UK-listed companies increasingly relocate to New York exchanges seeking higher valuations.

The Tuesday meeting included representatives from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and major banks including Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays. Sources described the gathering as organized "last minute" after crypto industry groups lobbied the UK government ahead of Trump's state visit.

The proposed cooperation will focus on stablecoins and joint regulatory frameworks, with British officials hoping closer alignment will increase UK companies' access to US markets while attracting American investment.

The initiative highlights Britain's struggle to compete with America's enthusiastic digital asset policies. While the Trump administration has embraced cryptocurrency, UK regulators have maintained caution over systemic risks and volatility concerns.

Former Chancellor George Osborne recently warned that Britain was "being completely left behind" on crypto, reflecting growing industry frustration with regulatory hesitancy that puts UK companies at a disadvantage.

The cooperation framework includes joint digital securities sandboxes, allowing blockchain companies to test technologies across both markets simultaneously. The announcement is expected during Thursday's meetings between Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Stay ahead of the curve. Join the Blockhead community on Telegram @blockheadco

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?