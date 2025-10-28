British crypto firm KR1 eyes London Stock Exchange as UK warms toward industry: FT

UK regulators are adopting a more lenient stance on crypto, opening the LSE to digital assets and easing proposed stablecoin limits for institutions.

KR1, a crypto staking company based on the Isle of Man, is preparing to move its listing from the small-cap Aquis exchange to the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Co-founder Keld Van Schreven told the Financial Times that the move, expected to be completed next month, represents “a starter gun for this new asset class on the LSE,” adding that he anticipates more crypto firms will follow.

With a market capitalization of around 56 million British pounds (approximately $75 million), KR1 is the “first authentic digital asset company” to list on the LSE, distinguishing itself from other listed entities that focus mainly on holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), he said.

