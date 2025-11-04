ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Jefferies named Broadcom its new Top Pick and raised the price target to $480 from $415 Broadcom signed a 10 gigawatt AI chip deal with OpenAI that could generate $150-200 billion in revenue The stock gained 12% in October following the OpenAI announcement Analysts project Broadcom’s revenue reaching $130 billion by 2027 from custom [...] The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Named Jefferies Top Pick as Firm Raises Price Target to $480 appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Jefferies named Broadcom its new Top Pick and raised the price target to $480 from $415 Broadcom signed a 10 gigawatt AI chip deal with OpenAI that could generate $150-200 billion in revenue The stock gained 12% in October following the OpenAI announcement Analysts project Broadcom’s revenue reaching $130 billion by 2027 from custom [...] The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Named Jefferies Top Pick as Firm Raises Price Target to $480 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Named Jefferies Top Pick as Firm Raises Price Target to $480

By: Blockonomi
2025/11/04 20:40
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06389+0.26%

TLDR

  • Jefferies named Broadcom its new Top Pick and raised the price target to $480 from $415
  • Broadcom signed a 10 gigawatt AI chip deal with OpenAI that could generate $150-200 billion in revenue
  • The stock gained 12% in October following the OpenAI announcement
  • Analysts project Broadcom’s revenue reaching $130 billion by 2027 from custom AI chip demand
  • Google’s TPU volumes expected to hit 3 million units in 2026 with Anthropic ordering 250,000 units

Jefferies elevated Broadcom to its Top Pick position and designated it as a Franchise Pick. The firm raised its price target to $480 from $415.

Analysts said the chipmaker stands at an inflection point. Custom AI chip demand from major tech companies is accelerating faster than expected.


AVGO Stock Card
Broadcom Inc., AVGO

The research team, led by Blayne Curtis, pointed to Broadcom’s Application-Specific Integrated Circuit business as the key growth driver. Google, Meta, and OpenAI are all ramping their own AI accelerators.

Broadcom announced a collaboration with OpenAI on October 13. The deal covers custom AI accelerators consuming 10 gigawatts of power.

OpenAI will design the chips and systems. Broadcom will provide Ethernet and connectivity solutions while helping with development and deployment.

Some analysts estimate the OpenAI deal could generate between $150 billion and $200 billion in revenue for Broadcom. First systems are expected to deploy in the second half of 2026.

The full 10 gigawatts of capacity should be online by the end of 2029. For context, Broadcom’s annual revenue was about $51 billion in fiscal 2024.

Google and Meta Chip Orders

Jefferies analysts said their checks indicate Google’s Tensor Processing Unit volumes will climb sharply. 2026 shipments are expected to approach 3 million units.

Anthropic placed a new $10 billion order for roughly 250,000 units. Potential follow-on orders could push volumes even higher.

Meta is expected to ramp its first AI chip with high-bandwidth memory in the third quarter of 2026. The company plans to introduce an OpenAI ASIC later that year.

Revenue Projections Climb

Jefferies raised Broadcom’s 2026 revenue forecast to $100 billion. The 2027 estimate moved up to $130 billion.

The firm increased earnings per share estimates to $10.31 for 2026 and $13.88 for 2027. Analysts expect these numbers to continue rising over the next year.

Analysts model Broadcom’s AI-related revenue reaching $10 billion in calendar 2027. They said it could easily scale to $40-50 billion per year in 2028 and beyond.

The upside case implies earnings per share of $20 in 2027. That figure could hit $30 in 2028 if OpenAI’s capacity ramps by 2-3 gigawatts annually.

Broadcom stock jumped 12% in October following the OpenAI announcement. The stock price reflected investor enthusiasm for the custom chip opportunity.

Jefferies removed Nvidia from its Franchise Picks list as Broadcom took the top spot. The firm maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia and raised its target to $240 from $220.

Broadcom also confirmed signing a separate $10 billion deal with an unnamed customer. The company stated this customer was not OpenAI.

OpenAI has made multiple large commitments requiring substantial cash raises. The AI startup has agreements with Oracle for $300 billion in computing capacity.

Other deals include $38 billion with Amazon, 10 gigawatts with Nvidia, and 6 gigawatts with AMD. These commitments total hundreds of billions in spending.

The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Named Jefferies Top Pick as Firm Raises Price Target to $480 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01285+1.10%
Union
U$0.006212+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004718-6.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1755-1.37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015171+6.48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,875.95
$105,875.95$105,875.95

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,546.15
$3,546.15$3,546.15

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5452
$2.5452$2.5452

+0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.77
$166.77$166.77

+0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17944
$0.17944$0.17944

+0.11%