Broadcom to pay dividends on September 30; Here’s how much 100 AVGO shares will earn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 19:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.09651-5.08%
Triathon
GROW$0.0241-1.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748-4.72%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07774+2.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225-13.46%

Investors in American semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are set to be rewarded when the company continues its tradition of dividend payments on September 30.

According to the company, shareholders of record will receive $0.59 per share, the same amount as the previous payout on June 30, 2025.

AVGO stock dividend payment date. Source: Dividend.com

Broadcom maintains a forward dividend payout ratio of 28.73%, leaving room for reinvestment while still providing shareholders with a return. Based on the declared dividend, AVGO currently offers a yield of 0.79%, below the technology sector’s average yield of 1.37%.

For income-seeking investors, Broadcom has now increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, ranking as a reliable dividend growth stock. 

At the current dividend rate, an investor holding 100 shares of Broadcom will earn $59 in cash dividends this quarter. On an annualized basis, that translates to $236 in dividend income.

Regarding the stock performance, at the close of the last trading session, AVGO shares were valued at $297.39, down 3.65%, though the stock has still rallied over 28% year-to-date.

AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

AVGO stock fundamentals 

Looking ahead, Broadcom is strengthening its growth outlook with major product updates and strong financial performance. For instance, on August 26, the technology firm announced that VMware Private AI Services will become a standard feature in VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0, making the platform AI-native.

Broadcom also launched VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, a data lakehouse for analytics and AI development, along with VMware Cloud Foundation Advanced Cyber Compliance to bolster security for regulated industries.

Adoption is accelerating, with nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies already committed to VMware Cloud Foundation and more than 100 million cores licensed worldwide.

From a fundamentals perspective, the company’s earnings per share are projected to grow 36.3% this year, far ahead of the semiconductor industry’s 7.5% average. Cash flow growth is also strong at 36.1% year-over-year, compared with an industry decline of 4.3%.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post Broadcom to pay dividends on September 30; Here’s how much 100 AVGO shares will earn appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/broadcom-to-pay-dividends-on-september-30-heres-how-much-100-avgo-shares-will-earn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year