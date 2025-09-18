Brock Pierce’s PACT SWAP adds swap support for Dogecoin and Polygon

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:13
CROSS
CROSS$0.24796+6.48%
Bitrock
BROCK$0.0135+1.96%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08626-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00609+3.74%

PACT SWAP now supports swaps across Dogecoin and Polygon without using wrapped assets or bridges. The two blockchains are the latest addition to its range of supported assets.

Summary
  • PACT SWAP adds support to Polygon and Dogecoin, enabling native permissionless swaps through the decentralized exchange.
  • The protocol aims to grant customers lower fees and easier swapping between blockchains, even those that are usually incompatible.

In a press release sent to crypto.news, the cross-chain decentralized exchange PACT SWAP now enables native permissionless swaps across the Dogecoin and Polygon blockchain. Starting September 18, swaps on the cross-chain DEX can be made without the need for wrapped assets, bridges, or external validator sets.

Including the two new additions, the exchange now supports swaps across seven networks, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (POL), and more.

Co-Founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal, said that the cross-chain liquidity is a vital element for unlocking mainstream crypto adoption. The support enables users to swap between assets easily on the platform.

“By enabling native swaps without wrapped assets or bridges, PACT SWAP is removing one of the biggest pain points for users’ complexity and risk, while opening up Polygon’s ecosystem to a wider range of liquidity and use cases,” said Nailwal in his statement.

Echoing Nailwal’s sentiment, CEO and Founder of DogeOS and MyDoge, Jordan Jefferson, said that the more native support there is for the DOGE token the less friction and complexity there is for users who are coming into the network.

“More pathways into Dogecoin mean more liquidity, more transactions, and more chances for people to use DOGE the way it was designed: fast, simple, and accessible,” said Jefferson.

How does PACT SWAP work?

PACT SWAP is a decentralized cross-chain protocol that aims to give users the same ease and pricing that is on par with centralized exchanges, but without giving up the security and transparency of DeFi.

Built on Coinweb’s smart contract system, PACT SWAP allows trades to happen directly between different blockchains. The protocol coordinates native asset execution across incompatible chains, while keeping fees low and maintaining fast execution.

According to the press release, the system aims to lower fees by 95% across legacy cross-chain approaches for Bitcoin trades.

Every swap on the protocol is 2x overcollateralized and enforced by on-chain logic via the collateralized PACT framework. If one of the parties fails to settle, then the system automatically grants the other side compensation.

Unlike other cross-chain setups that might demand 100x to 1000x in collateral, PACT SWAP claims it can deliver stronger capital efficiency while reducing operational risks.

Co-founder at PACT SWAP Labs, Brock Pierce said that he hopes the addition of Polygon and Dogecoin support on PACT SWAP will open up a path for users and builders across key ecosystems, while maintaining DeFi-native security guarantees.

“True cross-chain without bridges is a leap ahead for crypto market structure,” said Pierce.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+5.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+5.31%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01428+3.60%
Solana
SOL$247.97+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,361.54+0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Share

Trending News

More

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance