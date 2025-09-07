Brooks Koepka’s Struggles Continue At Irish Open.

The 2025 season has not went well for five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. At a press conference this week in Ireland before the Irish Open, Koepka himself stated his disappointment when talking about the Ryder Cup. When asked about not being picked for the United States team, Koepka said, “I played my way off it, so I can’t be disappointed. I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing.”

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Brooks Koepka of Team United States reacts on the third hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The DP World Tour is giving Koepka a chance to salvage his 2025 season with exemptions into three tournaments in the next four weeks. With LIV Golf not getting world ranking points for their events and Koepka missing the cut in 3 of the 4 majors this season, his world ranking has slid all the way to 306th.

His lone cut made was the U.S. Open where he played well at Oakmont en route to a T12 finish. The LIV season has been a huge disappointment for Koepka. With zero wins and only two top 10 finishes, he finished the season 31st in the LIV Golf rankings. Considering these are 54-man fields, it has arguably been the worst season of the future hall-of-famers career, or at least since he burst on the scene with three Challenge Tour victories in 2013.

The beginning of this three tournament stretch is off to a rough start for Koepka. After shooting an opening round 71(-1), Koepka played poorly in the second round, shooting 80 to easily miss the cut at the K Club near Dublin.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 16: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts after his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

At his press conference earlier in the week, Koepka elaborated on his struggles and LIV stating, “Just the situation I’m in, being on LIV and then not playing well. I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team, but it was more of the timing of the year and trying to get that ball rolling, which I’ve been doing.”

Koepka went on to dive even deeper into his issues in 2025 saying, “I haven’t played very good this year. It’s felt good, and then it’s just completely disappeared. It ebbs and flows. Golf’s crazy. You feel one minute you’re never going to find it again, and all of a sudden, it’s one swing and you’re back for six months. The putter’s let me down this year. If you’re not making the putts, you’re not confident, anything like that, it makes it very difficult, especially when I never really made anything inside eight feet, which has kind of been my bread and butter my whole career. It’s tough. It means you’ve got to hit it close, puts a little more pressure on your irons, then you’ve got to hit it in the fairway, and it just goes through the whole at that point.”

Next week, Brooks Koepka will tee it up next week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour. As chances to find some form in 2025 fade, Koepka is searching for any kind of momentum heading into 2026.