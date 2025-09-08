Bruce Springsteen Charts A Brand New Top 10 Song In America

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 21:01
Bruce Springsteen’s unreleased Born to Run–era cut “Lonely Night in the Park” debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1984: Bruce Springsteen circa 1984 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In late August, Bruce Springsteen celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of his album Born to Run, one of the most critically-acclaimed and bestselling rock full-lengths of all time. The superstar dropped a tune titled “Lonely Night in the Park,” which was created around the time of Born to Run, but not included on the final tracklist. The cut quickly becomes a bestseller in America, earning the legend another top 10 smash, as there is still great interest in everything he does – especially if it’s connected to one of his most important eras.

Bruce Springsteen Debuts Inside the Top Five

“Lonely Night in the Park” opens at No. 4 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. As the just-dropped cut arrives, Springsteen scores his twelfth career top 10 on the tally of the bestselling rock cuts in the country.

Only One No. 1 in His Catalog

Springsteen has now placed 21 tracks on the Rock Digital Song Sales list throughout the years, but he’s only reached No. 1 once. That one leader came his way after he was featured on “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero),” which is credited to Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, and which listed dozens of acts on the charity single.

A Top Five Hit Among His Best Performers

“Lonely Night in the Park” now ranks as Springsteen’s fifth-highest-rising hit ever on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. It follows “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” (No. 1), “Letter to You” and “Born in the U.S.A.” (No. 2), and “Dustland” with The Killers (No. 3).

One of the Week’s Highest Debuts

Springsteen collects the second-highest debut on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart this frame. He’s bested only by “We’re on to Something” by Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan, which arrives one space higher, at No. 3.

A Busy Season for Bruce Springsteen Releases

“Lonely Night in the Park” follows just weeks after Springsteen delivered Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a seven-album box set. The rocker has also announced an expanded edition of Nebraska coming this fall, which will feature an electrified version of the beloved full-length.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/bruce-springsteen-charts-a-brand-new-top-10-song-in-america/

