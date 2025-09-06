Bruno Škvorc’s Funds Locked by Trump Family-Linked Crypto Project

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 20:21
Key Points:
  • Bruno Škvorc’s funds locked by Trump-linked crypto project.
  • Škvorc labels it theft with no recourse.
  • Lack of official response from the Trump project.

Bruno Škvorc, founder of RMRK, accuses the Trump family-linked crypto project WLFI of locking and permanently seizing his tokens, posting his allegations publicly on the X platform.

Škvorc’s accusations spotlight concerns over token security and dispute resolution in crypto, emphasizing participants’ vulnerability to arbitrary actions by influential projects without transparent governance mechanisms.

Škvorc Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Fund Theft

Bruno Škvorc, the founder of RMRK, accused the Trump family’s crypto project WLFI of locking his funds, claiming no legal means to retrieve them. The dispute emerged after Škvorc’s account was mislabeled high-risk, resulting in exclusive asset control for WLFI.

The event underscores risks associated with external crypto projects, particularly those with opaque governance structures. Such cases highlight the importance of investor protection and the inherent challenges in the decentralized financial landscape. For deeper analysis on these challenges, check this related article.

Crypto Mislabeling Continues to Threaten Asset Security

Did you know? In crypto history, misidentification as a “high-risk” user has previously led to disputes over control and ownership of digital assets, but legal resolution options remain limited due to lack of clear regulatory guidelines.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,301.92 with a market cap of 519.26 billion. In the last 24 hours, trading volume decreased by 3.91% to 34.72 billion. Over 90 days, ETH’s price rose by 71.21%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes potential legal repercussions for similar scenarios in the crypto industry. Strengthening regulatory frameworks could help mitigate investor risks related to project internal governance and securities. Meanwhile, updates on WLFI token unlock continue to pique interest.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-crypto-project-funds-locked/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
