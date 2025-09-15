Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:39
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-4.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09635+0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474-0.87%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001464-34.75%
Everscale
EVER$0.01729+21.58%

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” breaks his personal record, passing “Uptown Funk” with 55 weeks on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey)

Getty Images for SelvaRey

Ever since it was released, “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga has stood out as one of the biggest hit songs in America. The track has performed spectacularly for well over a year across all important metrics, including streams, sales, and especially radio airplay.

It is spins across radio stations throughout the United States that continually keep the Grammy-winning collaboration on the rosters frame after frame, and as the cut holds on once more, it earns a special new place within Mars’s discography.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile”

“Die With a Smile,” now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks across all radio stations in the country. This period, the classic-sounding cut dips from No. 4 to No. 5. That’s an incredible placement for the former champion after more than a year on the competitive tally.

“Die With a Smile” Pass “Uptown Funk”

Now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, “Die With a Smile” is Mars’s longest-running hit on the list. The Gaga duet beats “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson, by one frame.

Bruno Mars’s Other No. 1 Radio Hits

“Die With a Smile,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, ranks fourth in Mars’s discography in terms of longevity on the summit. “Uptown Funk” and “Leave the Door Open,” his collaboration with Anderson .Paak released as Silk Sonic, both managed 10 frames, while “That’s What I Like” led for nine.

“Die With a Smile” Lives Inside the Top Five

“Die With a Smile” is falling on almost every Billboard chart on which it appears, but not on two of the company’s three pop radio rankings. The throwback collaboration holds in the runner-up space on the Adult Pop Airplay tally and keeps at No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary list. The song has now spent 55 weeks on both rosters, but amazingly never conquered the Adult Contemporary list, where it stalled at No. 2 “Die with a Smile” did lead the charge on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/14/bruno-mars-beats-his-all-time-record-with-lady-gagas-help/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

The IRS has expanded its reach from targeted probes to near real-time blockchain surveillance, reshaping crypto tax compliance and privacy.
NEAR
NEAR$2.724-2.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.06399-0.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:01
Share
Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU, has suspended some of its product functions after what it described as an “attempted attack” that sent its token plunging from its dollar peg. The incident, which was brought to the notice of the public on X, left the YU stablecoin under pressure on Sunday after its […]
YALA
YALA$0.14827-15.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01462-3.49%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000018-30.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:50
Share
U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Madrid on Sunday to deal with three major fights: trade tensions, the deadline to force TikTok out of U.S. hands, and Washington’s campaign to punish China over oil purchases from Russia. The closed-door session took place at Spain’s Palacio de Santa Cruz, with both delegations arriving early that morning. […]
Union
U$0.016508+58.42%
MetYa
MET$0.2441-0.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.16862+0.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes