Bruno Mars’s Duet With Lady Gaga Ties As One Of His Longest-Running Smashes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:59
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” reaches 52 weeks on the Hot 100, tying “That’s What I Like” as Mars’s second-longest charting hit. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga scores her first one-year charter on the Hot 100 this week as “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, celebrates 52 frames on the roster that lists the most consumed songs in the country. Mars also reaches the same milestone, though “Die With a Smile” is not his first tune to hit that impressive sum.

“Die With a Smile” Ties “That’s What I Like”

As “Die With a Smile” hits 52 weeks on the Hot 100, it matches the tenure enjoyed by “That’s What I Like.” Both tracks are tied as his second-longest charting smash on the Hot 100.

“Die With a Smile” Sits Just Beneath the Top 10

“Die With a Smile” is steady at No. 12 on the Hot 100 this week. Now that it’s reached its first year on the tally, it must remain above No. 25 or, per Billboard rules, it will be removed from the list. Since the collaboration ranks so high, it is almost certain that “Die With a Smile” will collect a fifty-third stay on the Hot 100 in a few days, at which point it will break out of its match with “That’s What I Like” and become Mars’s second-longest running win, while “That’s What I Like” will be pushed to third place.

“Uptown Funk” Continues to Lead

Only one other track crediting Mars has spent more time on the Hot 100, and it’s not too far ahead of “Die With a Smile.” “Uptown Funk,” which was produced by Mark Ronson and credits him as the lead act, earned 56 turns on the Hot 100 during its reign more than a decade ago. “Die With a Smile” needs to live on the chart for another month in order to match that Grammy-winning smash, which doesn’t seem like too tall of an order at this point.

Bruno Mars Lives Inside the Top 10 on Multiple Radio Lists

While “Die With a Smile” sits just beneath the top 10 on the Hot 100, the throwback cut is still present inside the highest tier on almost every Billboard ranking on which it appears. The tune occupies space inside the top 10 on the Radio Songs, Adult Contemporary, and Adult Pop Airplay charts, as well as both of the company’s global rankings.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/23/bruno-marss-duet-with-lady-gaga-ties-as-one-of-his-longest-running-smashes/

