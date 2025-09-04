Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s Multimillion-Dollar Freshman Quarterback, Faces First Major Test Against Oklahoma

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:06
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the first half against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback in the high school class of 2025, was all set to attend LSU until Michigan made a last-minute push last fall. Tom Brady, a Michigan alum and seven-time Super Bowl champion, got involved, as did Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest man with a $272.8 billion net worth, according to Forbes. Underwood could reportedly earn more than $10 million in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements plus more in revenue sharing over the course of his college career, which helped sway him to sign with Michigan last December and enroll in the school a month later.

On Saturday night, less than three weeks after his 18th birthday, Underwood will face his first major challenge when he starts for No. 15 Michigan against No. 18 Oklahoma. Underwood made his college debut last Saturday, completing 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 victory over New Mexico.

Still, he will have a much more difficult task on Saturday at Oklahoma, which itself has a new high-priced quarterback in John Mateer, who spent the past three seasons at Washington State.

As a junior last fall, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. He tied Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft, with 44 total touchdowns (passing and running) and was sixth in the nation with 9.0 passing yards per attempt and eighth with a 164.1 passer efficiency rating. Mateer had sat behind Ward for two seasons before having a breakthrough last year.

In early December, Oklahoma hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, and Mateer soon followed him. Mateer, who was first in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings and sixth in the 247Sports rankings, told ESPN in the spring that he passed up big money offers from Miami, North Carolina and other programs before signing with Oklahoma, which provided him with plenty of NIL and revenue sharing money, as well.

“They were throwing some freaking money at me, man — oh my God,” Mateer told ESPN. “But it wasn’t about that. They money was always going to come. The scheme and the fit had to be right.”

Mateer is facing pressure not only to perform for a major program but also to help solidify the standing of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who was inconsistent in his first three seasons. The Sooners entered last season ranked 16th in the preseason Associated Press poll, but they finished 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference and lost six of their final eight games.

Oklahoma opened last Saturday with a 35-3 victory over Illinois State, a Football Championship Subdivision program. Mateer completed 30 of 37 passes for 392 yards, setting a school record for most yards in a debut. He also threw for three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown.

Still, Mateer will have a bigger challenge Saturday when he squares off against Michigan, which is also coming off a disappointing season. After winning the national title in the 2023 season, the Wolverines were ninth in last year’s AP preseason poll. But they finished 8-5 and unranked in the final poll, although they won their final three games, including a 13-10 upset on the road over rival Ohio State and a 19-13 victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

As the Wolverines struggled at times last season, they made a huge commitment to Underwood, who played at Belleville High School, about 15 miles from Michigan’s campus. Underwood had committed to LSU in January 2024 two days before Michigan won its first national championship since 1997. But Brady, who played at Michigan in the late 1990s, struck up a relationship with Underwood last fall, while Ellison and his wife, a Michigan alum, were “instrumental” in securing Underwood’s commitment, according to a statement from Champions Circle, a Michigan NIL collective. The statement added that the Ellisons had helped by “providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources.”

For Michigan, signing Underwood was a coup. Underwood, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, accounted for nearly 13,000 all-purpose yards and 179 touchdowns during his high school career and was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports and ESPN. He is just the fourth Michigan true freshman quarterback to start a game and the first since Tate Forcier in 2009.

If healthy, Underwood should start for Michigan for the next three seasons, giving the Wolverines stability at the sport’s most important position. The Wolverines are banking on Underwood to get them back to the College Football Playoff and be in national title contention. Saturday should go a long way towards seeing how realistic those expectations are and how Underwood can perform against a top program in Oklahoma that’s aiming to reach the CFP, too.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timcasey/2025/09/04/bryce-underwood-michigans-multimillion-dollar-freshman-quarterback-faces-first-major-test-against-oklahoma/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

BitcoinWorld Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force The digital asset world is buzzing with a new, urgent development: a groundbreaking proposal aimed at fortifying quantum computing security within our financial infrastructure. Imagine a future where current encryption, the very backbone of cryptocurrencies, could be vulnerable. This isn’t science fiction anymore, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now reviewing a proactive plan to tackle this looming threat head-on. What is This Vital Quantum Computing Security Proposal All About? A comprehensive Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) has been officially submitted to the SEC’s dedicated crypto task force. This isn’t just another document; it’s a strategic blueprint. The framework underscores the critical need for new regulations and a structured, systematic approach to protect digital assets from the formidable challenges posed by advanced quantum computing capabilities. It’s about building a future-proof foundation for the entire financial system. The core idea behind the PQFIF is foresight. Rather than waiting for quantum computers to become powerful enough to break existing cryptographic standards, this proposal advocates for immediate action. It suggests a phased transition to quantum-resistant algorithms and a re-evaluation of how digital assets are secured across the board, significantly enhancing quantum computing security. Why is Quantum Computing a Game-Changer for Crypto? For those unfamiliar, quantum computing represents a paradigm shift in computational power. Unlike traditional computers that process information in bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use “qubits,” which can be both 0 and 1 simultaneously. This allows them to solve certain complex problems exponentially faster. Shor’s Algorithm: This quantum algorithm, if fully realized, could efficiently break widely used public-key cryptography, including RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). These are fundamental to securing blockchain transactions and digital signatures. Grover’s Algorithm: While not breaking encryption outright, Grover’s algorithm could significantly speed up brute-force attacks, making current symmetric encryption methods much less secure. The potential impact on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is profound. If the cryptographic foundations of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets were compromised, it could lead to widespread theft, loss of trust, and market instability. Therefore, addressing quantum computing security is not merely an academic exercise, but an existential imperative for the crypto space. How Does the Proposed Framework Enhance Quantum Computing Security? The PQFIF isn’t just about identifying problems; it’s about offering solutions. It champions a multi-pronged strategy to bolster quantum computing security: New Regulations: Establishing clear, enforceable rules for financial institutions and crypto platforms to adopt post-quantum cryptographic standards. This ensures a consistent level of protection across the ecosystem. Structural Approach: A coordinated effort to upgrade infrastructure, from hardware to software, incorporating quantum-resistant algorithms. This involves collaboration between regulators, industry leaders, and academic researchers. Research & Development: Encouraging continued innovation in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to stay ahead of evolving threats. The goal is to develop and deploy cryptographic primitives that can withstand quantum attacks. By proactively integrating these measures, the framework aims to ensure the long-term integrity and resilience of digital assets. It seeks to instill confidence in investors and users that their holdings will remain secure, even as quantum technology advances. What Are the Challenges in Implementing This Critical Protection? While the proposal is a crucial step forward, implementing such a sweeping change won’t be without its hurdles. The transition to a post-quantum financial infrastructure is complex and will require significant effort. Technical Complexity: Migrating existing systems and developing new ones with quantum-resistant cryptography is a massive undertaking. It demands specialized expertise and careful planning. Cost Implications: The financial investment required for upgrades, research, and workforce training will be substantial for both public and private entities. Standardization: Achieving global consensus on post-quantum cryptographic standards is essential for interoperability and widespread adoption. Without unified standards, fragmentation could weaken overall security. Resistance to Change: Any major shift faces inertia. Educating stakeholders and demonstrating the urgency of the threat will be key to overcoming resistance. Overcoming these challenges will require strong leadership from the SEC, sustained industry collaboration, and a clear roadmap for implementation, especially concerning quantum computing security. What’s Next for Digital Asset Protection? The submission of the PQFIF to the SEC Crypto Task Force marks a pivotal moment. The SEC’s review process will be critical in shaping the future of digital asset security. This proposal could pave the way for a new era of proactive cybersecurity measures, ensuring the continued growth and stability of the crypto market. For crypto projects and investors, this highlights the importance of staying informed and preparing for potential shifts. Understanding the implications of quantum computing security will become increasingly vital. As regulators and industry work together, we can anticipate a more resilient and secure digital financial landscape. A Future-Proofed Crypto Ecosystem with Enhanced Quantum Computing Security The proposal to the SEC is a clear signal that the digital asset space is maturing, addressing not just current but future threats. By embracing advanced quantum computing security measures, we can safeguard the revolutionary potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology for generations to come. This proactive stance ensures that innovation can thrive without being undermined by emerging technological challenges. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF)? A1: The PQFIF is a proposal submitted to the SEC Crypto Task Force outlining new regulations and a structural approach to protect digital assets from threats posed by quantum computing. Q2: Why is quantum computing a threat to current cryptocurrency security? A2: Quantum computers, using algorithms like Shor’s, could potentially break the cryptographic standards (such as RSA and ECC) that secure blockchain transactions and digital signatures, leading to vulnerability and theft. Q3: What kind of solutions does the PQFIF propose? A3: It proposes new regulations, a coordinated structural approach to upgrade infrastructure with quantum-resistant algorithms, and ongoing research and development in post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Q4: Will this proposal impact all cryptocurrencies? A4: Yes, any cryptocurrency relying on cryptographic methods vulnerable to quantum attacks would be affected. The framework aims to provide universal protection for digital assets within the financial system. Q5: What are the main challenges in implementing post-quantum security? A5: Key challenges include the technical complexity of migration, significant cost implications, the need for global standardization, and overcoming resistance to change within the industry. Stay ahead of the curve in the evolving world of digital assets! If you found this discussion on quantum computing security crucial for the future of crypto, share this article with your network. Let’s collectively raise awareness about protecting our digital future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:10
The Ethereum PoS network entry queue has increased to 833,609, and the expected waiting time is over 14 days.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 825,453, with a waiting time of approximately 14 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be entered has increased to 833,609, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 14 days and 11 hours.
PANews2025/09/04 17:22
Arbitrum DRIP program launches to reward productive DeFi activity with ARB tokens

Arbitrum has launched the DRIP program to incentivize productive DeFi activity by rewarding users with ARB tokens for leveraging lending and looping strategies across its ecosystem. How Arbitrum DRIP program works Arbitrum (ARB) has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 17:23
