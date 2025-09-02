BTC Dips 6.5%, ETH Rallies 18% in August Decoupling

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw a major performance decoupling in August, a key signal for the market

Bitcoin (BTC) closed the month with a 6.5% loss, which analysts attribute to a pullback in ETF flows

Ethereum (ETH) showed independent strength, rallying to a new all-time high and closing August with an 18% gain

Bitcoin and Ethereum had contrasting fortunes in August, reflecting distinctive behavioral patterns at different times. Market analysts scrutinizing the behavior of both cryptocurrencies link the contrast in behavior to macro uncertainty.

Bitcoin’s Loss Vs Ethereum’s Gain

While Ethereum (ETH) posted a strong 18% gain for the month, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 6.5%. This sharp divergence is a clear signal that the market structure is changing, with analysts pointing to a pullback in ETF flows as the key reason for Bitcoin’s weakness.

How did Bitcoin and Ethereum perform?

It is worth noting that both Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced massive volatility throughout August. According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin started the month at $115,749 before rallying to $124,517, a new all-time high. However, macro uncertainty became a headwind that resisted further upside movement and led to the price decline of the final days of the month.

Ethereum’s trajectory was different, with the flagship altcoin beginning the month at $3,697, declining initially to $3,354 before embarking on a massive rally. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum achieved a new all-time high, reaching $4,955. However, the price pulled back to end the month at $4,391, according to TradingView’s data.

How did this compare to traditional markets?

The variation in asset performances was not restricted to cryptocurrencies. The Nasdaq followed Bitcoin’s trajectory and delivered below-average returns in August. Gold, meanwhile, showed resilience, ending the month with a +1.2% gain, more in line with Ethereum’s strength.

Why Did Bitcoin Underperform?

In the meantime, analysts have attributed Bitcoin’s abysmal performance to the momentary pullback in ETF flows.

Was it the ETF flows?

Yes. After months of driving the price higher, the spot ETFs saw a significant pullback in net inflows in August. Analysts believe the return of strong institutional buying is now essential for Bitcoin to regain its momentum. This confirms the thesis that capital may be rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum, as institutional interest in ETH continues to grow.

The key question for traders now is whether Bitcoin can hold its current support levels and stage a rebound, or if this decoupling signals a longer period of underperformance while capital flows into Ethereum and other altcoins.

