BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 03:21
Bitcoin
TLDR

  • Experts predict Bitcoin could face a further crash, potentially reaching $94,334 as BTC dominance increases.
  • Analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin must reclaim $116,354 to avoid a significant drop toward $94,000.
  • MVRV bands indicate a potential Bitcoin crash with a 15% downside if it loses the mean band.
  • Bitcoin’s rise in dominance is expected to lead to stronger corrections for altcoins in the near term.
  • Analysts highlight a sharp rebound in Bitcoin dominance, signaling a shift in market liquidity.

Bitcoin’s price continues to face strong selling pressure, slipping below $110,000 over the past week. Experts predict that the Bitcoin crash may extend further, with a potential target around $94,334. Analysts note that BTC dominance is rising, signaling potential altcoin weakness in the near term.

Bitcoin Struggles with Key Resistance and Support Levels

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the risks Bitcoin faces if it fails to reclaim the $116,354 level. He pointed out that the price is currently stuck in a tight range, with resistance at $116,000. Support sits near $94,000, which has become a crucial level for BTC’s price stability.

According to Martinez, losing the mean band on the MVRV bands could trigger a steep Bitcoin crash. This scenario could lead to another 15% downside, pushing BTC towards the $94,334 mark. He also mentioned that Bitcoin’s weakness persists despite the drop in US PCE inflation data, suggesting ongoing pressure.

Martinez emphasized that the current price action is weak, and Bitcoin needs to hold above $116,000 to avoid further decline. Failure to do so could result in the predicted Bitcoin crash. As the market remains volatile, investors are closely monitoring BTC’s next moves.

Bitcoin Crash Signals Shifting Liquidity to BTC

As Bitcoin’s dominance surges, analysts believe altcoins may face sharper corrections. Ted Pillows noted that the crypto market’s open interest is at a four-week low. The massive $21 billion drop in open interest is seen as a positive sign for the market in the long term.

Pillows also pointed out that Bitcoin’s dominance is recovering sharply, reflecting a shift in market liquidity. He predicted that BTC dominance could rise to 61%–62% before reversing. The liquidity shift from altcoins to Bitcoin indicates a potential downturn for the broader market.

While some analysts expect Bitcoin to lead the market for a while, they also anticipate further altcoin losses. Miles Deutscher suggested that Bitcoin’s rotation into Ethereum and Solana occurred faster than expected. He concluded that liquidity is now concentrating back into Bitcoin, further signaling an altcoin correction.

Despite the ongoing Bitcoin crash, analysts remain hopeful for a strong Q4 rebound. The market is showing signs of recovery, especially with Bitcoin’s dominance increasing. Analysts like Ted Pillows believe that this shift could help stabilize BTC, giving altcoins a harder time.

