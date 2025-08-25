BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 25th that BTC (BTC) fell to $110,481.80 in the early morning hours, and is currently trading at $113,454.80 per coin, a 0.05% decrease on the day. Coinglass data also shows that over the past 12 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen $513 million in liquidated contracts, including $381 million in long positions and $133 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidated was $224 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidated was $170 million.
