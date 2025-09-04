BTC Holds Steady as Traders Turn to Ethereum for September Upside

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.381-3.99%
Union
U$0.01081+116.20%
Solana
SOL$204.16-3.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05891-3.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,661.02-2.22%

Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets:

Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas.

Bitcoin is stuck in a holding pattern near $112,000, according to CoinDesk market data, but the bigger story onchain might be the divide emerging between how investors treat BTC and ETH heading into September. BTC is acting more like a macro hedge, while ETH is being positioned as the real vehicle for upside.

That split reflects a mix of policy uncertainty and shifting trader flows. In a recent note, QCP Capital wrote that doubts about the Fed’s independence are keeping term premiums elevated, a setup that weakens the dollar and supports hedges like BTC and gold.

But options desks and prediction markets show momentum gathering in ETH instead, where traders see the most potential for a breakout.

Flowdesk reported muted implied volatility in BTC despite pullbacks, suggesting positioning rather than speculative bets. Skew remains negative, meaning puts are expensive, but that creates relative value in call structures. ETH risk reversals, meanwhile, have recovered from their recent selloff, indicating renewed demand for upside exposure.

SOL options also saw increased activity, with flows skewed to the upside on growing sentiment around its ecosystem and corporate Digital Asset Treasury initiatives. Spot activity rotated into ETH beta names like AAVE and AERO, as well as SOL betas like RAY and DRIFT, showing breadth widening beyond majors.

Prediction markets back this rotation theme. Polymarket sentiment reinforces the rotation. Traders expect BTC to stay capped near $120k, while ETH is given a strong chance of breaking $5,000 — a view consistent with its 20% monthly rally and recovering risk reversals.

Traders are increasingly treating BTC as a steady macro hedge, while ETH is emerging as the market’s high-conviction upside play into September.

Europe-based market maker Flowdesk wrote in a recent Telegram update that activity on the desk remains high, with clients broadly positioned for upside even as macro risks linger and seasonal volatility tends to pick up.

The macro backdrop sets the hedge case, trading flows show how positioning is shifting, and prediction markets validate it with real-money bets. Together, they sketch a market where BTC anchors as a governance and inflation hedge, ETH leads on performance, and SOL builds momentum as breadth improves.

Market Movements

BTC: Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase around the $110K–112K range, marked by waning short‑term volatility.

ETH: ETH is trading near $4400. Its rally is being fuelled by surging institutional interest, especially via ETF inflows, and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. Price action is supported by strong structural demand as ETH continues to solidify its role in DeFi and smart contracts.

Gold: Gold is trading around record highs propelled by expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut (markets now price in about a 92% chance), weakening confidence in Fed independence, and increased demand from ETFs and central banks acting as conviction buyers.

Nikkei 225: Asia-Pacific stocks climbed Thursday, led by a 0.57% gain in Japan’s Nikkei 225, as Wall Street’s tech rally lifted sentiment despite lingering economic worries.

S&P 500: U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as Alphabet gained after avoiding a breakup in an antitrust ruling and investors boosted September Fed rate-cut bets despite fresh labor market concerns.

Elsewhere in Crypto:

  • U.S. CFTC Gives Go-Ahead For Polymarket’s New Exchange, QCX (CoinDesk)
  • Pump.fun’s New Fee Model Hands Out $2M to Creators in First 24 Hours (Decrypt)
  • AI Agents Will Become Biggest Stablecoin User, Says Novogratz (Bloomberg)

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/asia-morning-briefing-bitcoin-holds-steady-as-traders-turn-to-ethereum-for-september-upside

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.239-2.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1217-18.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2809-1.19%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-19.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04312+1.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.00238-7.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00734-2.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"