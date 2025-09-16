BTC Is ‘More Interesting’ than Magnificent 7 as Investors Choose $HYPER’s Top Presale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 04:50
Crypto News
  • 15 September 2025
  • |
  • 22:04

Strategy is performing better than key players in the tech markets, painting a bright future for Bitcoin-based projects like $HYPER.

Michael Saylor is once again making headlines with a bold claim that Bitcoin is outperforming the top players in the US stock market.

That bodes well for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a project focused on enhancing Bitcoin’s slow transaction speeds and its lack of smart contract support.

We’ll first take a quick look at why Saylor argues that Bitcoin is an essential investment, then discuss why we believe $HYPER is worth your attention.

How is Bitcoin Beating the Magnificent 7?

His argument is based on the fact that Strategy, Saylor’s Bitcoin investment firm, has an Open Interest to Market Cap ratio of over 100%. In comparison, most of the “Magnificent 7” of the S&P 500 show a ratio between 3.4 and 8.5%, with only Tesla exceeding that range at 26%.

Source: Michael Saylor on X

Strategy is currently the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, having shifted from enterprise software to a Bitcoin treasury in 2020. Strategy now holds 638,985 $BTC and is only looking to increase their holdings.

As recently as September 8th, Strategy announced another purchase of 1,995 $BTC for $217M. Even as enthusiasm for Bitcoin cools after reaching an ATH of $125K, Strategy clearly believes that $BTC will be a long-term winner.

That’s why we’re interested in $HYPER. It also bets on Bitcoin’s future success by boosting the network with faster transaction speeds and lower fees, thanks to Solana’s power. Let’s explore exactly what the Bitcoin Hyper developers aim to accomplish and why $HYPER might be the ideal partner for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper –  A Layer-2 for Bitcoin with Solana-Level Speeds

$HYPER is the official token for Bitcoin Hyper, a project that is revolutionizing how the Bitcoin network functions through a Layer-2 solution powered by a Solana Virtual Machine.

Saylor is right that Bitcoin is a good investment, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the best cryptocurrency—especially if you want to use Web3 services. Bitcoin is slow to process and costly to transact with compared to networks like Ethereum and Solana.

Bitcoin Hyper proposes a solution that leverages Solana tech to process tens of thousands of transactions per second, compared to the 7-10 transactions per second that the Bitcoin network can handle.

Integrating Solana with the Bitcoin network through a Layer-2 solution will do more than make Bitcoin faster and cheaper. The real breakthrough is smart contract support, which will open up a world of dApps built on top of $BTC. Adding DeFi features like crypto swaps and NFT trading to Bitcoin will spark a crypto renaissance.

The Bitcoin Hyper infrastructure allows for easy onboarding withdrawal of $BTC

We can’t talk about Bitcoin Hyper without bringing up $HYPER. It’s the core of the network because it reduces transaction costs when interacting with smart contracts or swapping crypto. Holding $HYPER is the only way to take part in the DAO, so you can have your input on the future of Bitcoin Hyper.

Eventually, you’ll be able to participate in dApps that offer exclusive features only available to $HYPER holders, fostering a marketplace where $HYPER flourishes and gains utility beyond just enabling cheaper fees and DAO access.

You still have time to buy $HYPER during the presale, but you need to act quickly – it has already raised over $16M in token sales. This has caused the price to rise to $0.012925, as it’s a lively presale. The sooner you buy in, the cheaper your $HYPER will be.

Purchase $HYPER today and grab 71% in staking rewards per annum.

All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

