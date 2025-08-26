BTC Loses 100-Day Average as XRP, Ether and Solana Hold Ground

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 16:15
Solana
SOL$187.99-5.50%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014832-5.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,106.45-1.46%
XRP
XRP$2.9093-1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0128-2.73%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004083-1.94%

This is a daily analysis by CoinDesk analyst and Chartered Market Technician Omkar Godbole.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) technical outlook has deteriorated over the past 24 hours, with prices dropping below a key moving average for the first time since April. This breakdown has left BTC at a disadvantage compared to major tokens such as Ether (ETH), XRP, and Solana SOL$189.77.

BTC loses 100-day SMA

BTC has dropped over 1% in the past 24 hours, hitting a low of $109,172 at one point.

In the process, the cryptocurrency has convincingly dipped below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), a widely tracked momentum indicator and support/resistance line, for the first time since April 22.

Further, prices have crossed below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bearish shift in momentum.

The dual breakdown has bolstered the bearish technical outlook suggested by the recent violation of the upward-sloping trendline from the April lows and the consecutive negative prints on the longer-duration MACD histogram. Taken together, the recent pattern looks similar to the February breakdown that set the stage for a deeper sell-off to $75K.

BTC’s daily chart. (TradingView/CoinDesk)

The next key level to watch out for is $105,390, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April-July rally, followed by the 200-day SMA at $100,928.

The bulls need to overcome the lower high of $117,416 created on Aug. 22 to negate the bearish technical setup.

  • Resistance: $111,592, $117,416, $120,000
  • Support: $105,390, $100,928, $100,000.

XRP, ETH and SOL hold ground

While bitcoin has suffered the dual breakdown, XRP continues to trade above its 100-day SMA. However, prices are “stuck in the Ichimoku cloud,” whichmeans the token is trading within a zone of uncertainty and consolidation where neither bulls nor bears are willing to lead the price action. It suggests indecision and lack of a strong trend.

Meanwhile, ether and SOL continue to trade above their respective 100-day SMAs and Ichimoku clouds. Therefore, a potential risk-on could see both ETH and SOL outperform BTC and XRP.

ETH, SOL, XRP daily charts. (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Read more: Massive $14.6B Bitcoin and Ether Options Expiry Shows Bias for Bitcoin Protection

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/bitcoin-suffers-technical-setback-losing-100-day-average-as-xrp-eth-and-sol-hold-ground

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.683-7.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006737-2.74%
Mantle
MNT$1.1511+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.412-4.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.905-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness