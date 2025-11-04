ExchangeDEX+
Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. buys 397 BTC for $45.6M as Trump blames Democrats for record-length U.S. government shutdown. Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. has expanded its Bitcoin holdings by acquiring 397 BTC, worth around $45.6 million. The news comes at a time of political unrest in the United States as the federal government shutdown nears a […]

BTC News: Saylor Adds 397 BTC While Trump Blames Democrats for Shutdown

2025/11/04 13:00
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. buys 397 BTC for $45.6M as Trump blames Democrats for record-length U.S. government shutdown.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. has expanded its Bitcoin holdings by acquiring 397 BTC, worth around $45.6 million. The news comes at a time of political unrest in the United States as the federal government shutdown nears a record duration. The timing of the Bitcoin purchase and the ongoing political deadlock has drawn attention from both financial and political watchers.

Strategy Inc. Increases Bitcoin Holdings During Market Weakness

Strategy Inc. confirmed the purchase of 397 BTC at an average price of $114,771 per coin. The disclosure revealed that Bitcoin was bought using internal funds and capital reserves, with no external financing involved. This acquisition raises the firm’s total holdings to 641,205 BTC, with a combined purchase cost of $47.49 billion.

Michael Saylor shared the update on X, stating that Strategy has achieved a 26.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date in 2025. The firm remains the largest public holder of Bitcoin and continues to add to its balance sheet despite recent price drops. The latest purchase is part of a four-week accumulation trend.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, this move shows continued focus on long-term asset building. Strategy appears to maintain its position regardless of short-term market fluctuations or macroeconomic challenges. The firm’s holdings are currently valued at around $69.17 billion.

Trump Criticizes Democrats as Shutdown Nears One-Month Mark

Former President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. In an interview with CBS News, he said the political standoff has led to thousands of federal workers going unpaid. Trump called the Democratic leadership “irresponsible” and accused them of delaying critical funding bills.

The shutdown is now approaching one month, making it one of the longest in U.S. history. Trump urged Republicans to continue voting until a deal is reached. He also noted that the funding delays have slowed federal operations across the country.

Amid this political tension, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expressed optimism about the passage of the U.S. crypto market structure bill. He said the bill may still move forward this year despite current gridlock in Washington.

Bitcoin Drops Below $108K as Short-Term Holders Face Selling Pressure

Bitcoin traded around $107,600 at the time of reporting, down 2.5% in the past 24 hours. TradingView data shows renewed pressure on short-term BTC holders as the market responds to recent volatility. Many investors who bought recently are now holding at a loss.

According to Glassnode, stress among short-term holders has increased. This often leads to panic selling, which may drive further short-term price drops. Historically, these conditions have created opportunities for long-term buyers to increase their positions.

Despite the decline, larger holders such as Strategy Inc. continue to accumulate BTC. This suggests that some investors still see value in Bitcoin even during political and market uncertainty.

The post BTC News: Saylor Adds 397 BTC While Trump Blames Democrats for Shutdown appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

