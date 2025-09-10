BTC Price Eyes $140,000 In 2025 But This Altcoin Could Go From $0.10 to Over $1.80 Before December

Crypto News

Bitcoin, the largest crypto asset there is in the market, has been relatively quieter than usual, consolidating above key levels after a pullback last week.

Improved market conditions could push Bitcoin towards the $140,000 zone. Meanwhile, there is a new alt in the name of Remittix (RTX), which could rally to $1.80, from its current price levels, which is around $0.10 per token.

Market experts are confident that with this payment solution, the overall financial interaction of end-to-end users will improve. Let’s look at the latest Bitcoin news before considering why experts are confident in this new alt.

Bitcoin News: Improved Ratecuts Could Push BTC into $140,000 zone

The latest Bitcoin news suggests that the largest crypto in the market is experiencing a period of consolidation above key levels after last week’s pullback. At the time of writing, BTC is hovering near $112,000, with many traders watching closely for where the next blue-chip is heading.

Another Bitcoin news update confirms that the market is witnessing continued rotation from Bitcoin into Ethereum and select alts like XRP, Solana, and Remittix, etc. Despite this, there is an expectation that there will be improved rate cuts this month. This anticipated macroeconomic shift will reignite retail confidence and usher in crypto assets for a strong market entrance into Q4. These improved market conditions could push Bitcoin towards the $140,000 zone.

Remittix: A Rally to $1.80 is More Than Feasible According to Experts

Remittix (RTX) acts as a rail to instant fiat settlement, tearing down the inefficiencies of legacy cross‑border payment systems: long waiting days, stacked bank fees, and non-transparent FX. RTX tokens are currently priced at $0.105, one of the lowest price levels the asset will record this year. There are a few reasons why market insiders believe a price jump to $1.80 before December is more than feasible:

The project targets core use cases, such as global payrolls, merchant settlements, and remittances, closing a gap between DeFi liquidity and real-world payments.

Remittix’s flat-fee model eliminates hidden charges often seen in traditional remittance systems, giving users predictable costs for both small and large transfers.

This project will add fresh liquidity from a multi-trillion-dollar market in developed and underbanked regions.

