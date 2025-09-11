BTC Price Stabilizes Near $112,500 While Rollblock Emerges As The Next Big Market Challenger

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 20:55
Rollblock, still in presale, has captured attention by raising over $11.7 million and rewarding early buyers with gains exceeding 500%.

With a working platform and strong community backing, Rollblock is carving out space as a rising force, making headlines while Bitcoin steadies into the last stretch of 2025.

Rollblock Emerges As The Next Big Market Challenger

Rollblock (RBLK) is beginning to stand out as one of the most promising tokens heading into 2025. However, unlike presales, which are based on hollow hype, Rollblock is already demonstrating its strength with a licensed iGaming platform in its entire operation.

The platform has already taken over $ 15 million in the form of wagers. It has attracted a player base of over 55,000 users and an adoption rate few other projects can boast about before launching. This strong base has helped the presale raise more than $11.7 million, strengthening investor confidence.

What sets Rollblock apart is the way it balances growth with sustainability. 30% of platform revenue is allocated to token buybacks. 60% of these tokens are permanently burned, while the rest fuels staking pools that reward holders with up to 30% APY.

Combined with regulatory oversight under an Anjouan Gaming license and a completed SolidProof audit, Rollblock shows it is serious about transparency and trust. Analysts believe this structure could set the stage for gains exceeding 2,500% in the upcoming cycle.

Key factors driving Rollblock’s momentum include:

  • Over 55,000 active players are already using the platform
  • $15 million in wagers processed before launch
  • Revenue-driven buybacks that cut circulating supply
  • A regulatory license and third-party audit ensuring credibility

With a price of only 0.068 per token, Rollblock is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the crypto market, with its massive adoption and a focus on sustainability.

Bitcoin Settles Into Range As Traders Prepare For Final Quarter Moves

After a turbulent couple of months, Bitcoin is beginning to stabilize, with an estimated value of about $113,200 and firm support at approximately $110,500. The chart indicates that Bitcoin regained aggressively after dipping in June to under $98,200, surged above $124,000 in July, and has since consolidated.

Source

With lower trading volumes, the market support level around the $110,000 mark continues to hold despite the reduced volumes, which have maintained market confidence.

According to analysts, this sideways movement is a normal, healthy reset following the summer rally of Bitcoin. With momentum building, it is projected o reach $116,000 and $119,000 in the short run. An even more aggressive push may see a retest of the July high of about $124,000.

The Bitcoin price has become the pulse of market sentiment, guiding how altcoins react. When Bitcoin steadies, assets like Ethereum often find room to grow. Analysts highlight that technical support remains firm, keeping cautious optimism alive. As 2025 enters its final quarter, Bitcoin will remain in the spotlight, continuing to influence trading decisions and shape the future of the larger cryptocurrency market.

Rollblock’s Rise Against Bitcoin

The presale of Rollblock has already generated over $11.7 million, and early adopters have realized a profit in excess of 500%. Its licensed platform, strong adoption, and deflationary model are fueling confidence that it can surpass even giant Bitcoin in growth potential. While Bitcoin price holds steady near $110,500, Rollblock’s momentum shows a project on the rise. With adoption already locked in, many see it as one of 2025’s strongest market challengers.

Discover the Opportunities of the RBLK Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
