BTC slips 1.1% to $116K as traders brace for August weakness

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 12:19
Bitcoin
Asian markets open: BTC slips 1.1% to $116k as traders brace for August weakness
  • Crypto markets show a split between institutional bulls and retail bears.
  • Prediction markets signal a bearish end to August for Bitcoin.
  • Derivatives data shows caution, with funding rates turning negative.

A profound and unsettling divide is splitting the cryptocurrency market in two as the trading day begins in East Asia.

While the world’s largest institutions are quietly building their positions for a long-term rally, a wave of short-term fear is gripping the retail and derivatives markets, creating a tense tug-of-war that is pulling prices lower.

As the morning session unfolds, Bitcoin is trading at $116,263, down 1.1% and 2% lower on the week, while ETH sits at $4,322, seeing a sharper 3.8% drop in the last 24 hours.

The broader market is feeling the pressure, with the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index down 2.4%. This nervous price action is a direct reflection of a market caught between two powerful, opposing narratives.

A tale of two markets

On one side, the conviction of institutional players remains unshakable. The Singapore-based market maker Enflux described the dynamic perfectly in a note to CoinDesk. 

“The market remains caught between strong underlying institutional conviction, highlighted by Strategy Inc.’s additional 430 BTC purchase and structural financing shift, and a lack of immediate retail follow-through,” the firm wrote.

Enflux points to asset manager VanEck’s reiterated $180,000 year-end bitcoin target as clear evidence that the market’s giants are positioning for a significant move higher.

On the other side, however, the retail-driven narratives that often fuel explosive rallies have fizzled, with potential ETFs for assets like XRP and DOGE stalled by SEC delays.

One notable exception to this trend is Solana, which Enflux noted continues to show “quiet strength,” driven by its dominance in USDC transfers and its growing share of new token issuance via platforms like PumpFun.

Whispers of warning from the derivatives market

This lack of broad participation is creating a vacuum that is being filled with caution. Prediction markets are now flashing bearish signals for the remainder of August.

On Polymarket, the odds now favor a month-end close for BTC below $111,000, with a 34% probability.

The derivatives market is telling a similar story of defensive posturing.

The analytics firm QCP reported in a recent market update that perpetual funding rates—a key indicator of trader sentiment—turned negative over the weekend, a setup that has preceded pullbacks in the past.

Furthermore, options skews now clearly favor puts (bets on a price decline) across all timeframes.

The calm before the storm: all eyes on jackson hole

The result is a market that feels structurally sound at its core but is tactically fragile and defensive on the surface.

This nervous energy is building ahead of the week’s main event: the Jackson Hole symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a pivotal speech.

Traders are anxiously awaiting guidance on how the central bank will navigate higher-than-expected inflation, especially under the glare of a White House that continues to challenge its neutrality.

While the long-term foundation for a broader rally—fueled by four-year highs in crypto search interest and the promising GENIUS Act making its way through Washington—is still being laid, the immediate future appears uncertain.

For now, the conviction is concentrated among the giants, while the rest of the market holds its breath, waiting for a spark.

