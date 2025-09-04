BTC & XRP ETFs Fuel Market Buzz as Cloud Mining Surges — Quid Miner Unlocks 5 ETH in Daily Passive Income for Investors

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 21:30
London, UK, September 2025 — The recent roller-coaster ride in the cryptocurrency market has once again exposed the gap between speculative hype and long-term financial strategy. Bitcoin soared to $124,000 in July, only to fall below $110,000 in August, while Ethereum’s scaling upgrade and the ongoing review of an XRP ETF have added new uncertainties.

For many retail traders, this volatility is part of the thrill. But for institutional investors, it highlights a harsh reality: speculation alone cannot build a sustainable portfolio. They are shifting their focus from short-term bets to passive income models that can provide stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.

The Rise of Passive Income in Crypto

In traditional finance, dividends, bonds, and real estate can generate steady cash flows. In contrast, cryptocurrencies have long relied on price speculation, exposing investors to the risk of volatility.

Now, a yield-focused model is changing that dynamic—transforming blockchain infrastructure into a source of everyday income. Quid Miner is at the forefront of this shift, offering institutional investors a reliable path to passive income.

Quid Miner: Turning Hash Power into Daily Rewards

One company leading this shift is Quid Miner. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner follows international regulatory standards and has built a global cloud mining platform that enables investors to convert computing power into predictable cash flow.

Instead of purchasing cryptocurrency directly, users lease hash power from Quid Miner’s network of data centers across North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The output of this hash power—in the form of Bitcoin and other supported assets—is distributed directly to user wallets daily, operating similarly to a digital dividend.

What makes Quid Miner different?

  1. Daily Predictability—Investors receive stable returns, ensuring a clear path to returns even amidst market volatility.
  2. Convenience—Mining requires no hardware, electricity costs, or technical expertise; participating is as easy as using a mobile app.
  3. AI Optimization—A proprietary engine dynamically allocates hash power to maximize returns.
  4. Sustainability – Over half of Quid Miner’s energy needs are sourced from renewable energy, meeting global ESG standards.
  5. Global Reach – The platform serves customers in over 180 countries and supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT.

As of July 2025, Quid Miner boasts 879 MW of hosting capacity and over 50.7 EH/s of hashrate, solidifying its position as a global leader in cloud mining.

Three Steps to Passive Income

  • Step 1: Join – Create your account in minutes and unlock a $15 starter bonus — a simple, risk-free way to get started, with daily check-ins earning an extra $0.60.
  • Step 2: Choose – Choose from flexible contracts based on your budget and goals, from short-term trials to institutional-scale configurations.
  • Step 3: Earn – Activate your hashing power and start earning daily rewards, tracked seamlessly in real-time at any time via the mobile app. (For more information on the latest plans and rewards, please visit: https://quidminer.com/ )

From Speculation to Stability

The cryptocurrency narrative is changing. No longer just a playground for volatility-chasing traders, it’s becoming a legitimate source of predictable income.

Quid Miner represents this new era. By combining compliance, transparency, AI-driven efficiency, and ESG-focused operations, it offers institutions a way to transform the raw energy of blockchain into stable financial torque.

For investors tired of the roller-coaster ride of volatility, Quid Miner acts like a gearbox, keeping their portfolios moving forward smoothly, sustainably, and profitably.

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Start earning daily rewards today—join Quid Miner and transform speculation into stability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
