BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025

On October 30, Bitcoin dipped to around $107,500 as profit-takers cashed in after a mid-month peak, while ETH has consolidated near $3,750. Crypto’s had better weeks, but there are still several winners that have stood tall and ascended higher.

If you can see past the majors, you’ll find a number of outperformers from this week’s market action – ZEC and TRUMP most notably – plus a future draft pick in the form of CTK, whose presale demand suggests the ConstructKoin token will race out the traps when trading starts. Let’s examine this week’s outperformers and see which assets look likeliest to paint green as the market rebounds.

SOL Strong, ZEC Stronger

Bitcoin’s no stranger to corrections, and this week’s dip to $107,500 after touching $114K mid-month feels like classic consolidation before the next leg up. Volume spiked 15% on October 29’s rate cut news, but whales held firm, with onchain data showing minimal outflows from majors like BlackRock’s IBIT ETF. BTC price predictions peg the asset at $115K by November’s end, a bump driven by ongoing institutional support.

Solana, however, has been the L1 contrarian this week, showing strength against other majors. The Firedancer upgrade, which will double throughput, is imminent, positioning Solana to snatch market share from slower rivals, while Bitwise’s spot SOL ETF raked in $70M of inflows in its first day. Currently trading above its 50-day EMA, SOL’s RSI at 52 suggests room to run; expect $210 by Thanksgiving if BTC stabilizes.

One token that hasn’t flinched amidst this week’s volatility is Zcash (ZEC). Privacy coins are going great guns right now, with ZEC up almost 40% in the past week. There are signs that ZEC still has more in the tank, so keep a close eye on it and other privacy contenders going into the first half of November.

CTK Presale: ReFi’s Hottest Ticket

There are signs that capital is shifting from majors to yield-bearing plays, with ConstructKoin (CTK) looking like the sleeper hit primed to reward early backers. While tradable tokens grapple with volatility, presales like ConstructKoin are immune from these pressures and offer uncapped upside.

CTK’s off to a blistering start. Kicking off tiers at $0.01 and scaling to $1 across 10 phases, the presale’s already reached around 50% of its target, and looks poised to comfortably fill the remainder in the coming days. Early birds who secure tokens stand to bag 8-12% USDT yields from a loan book backing £15M in onchain assets, with plenty more to be added once the platform goes live.

AI-powered underwriting reduces property loan finalization from weeks to minutes, secured by 60-75% LTV on developers handling £500M+ in annual projects. A detailed roadmap includes DEX listing post-presale, a property-pegged stablecoin at £100M market cap, and global rollouts in UAE, Europe, and Australasia. Best of all, there’s no VC overhang here: it’s community-fueled, with social buzz permeating as the “future of construction finance” narrative catches fire.

Pick Your Winners and Wait

This week’s tape tells a clear story: BTC and ETH might be down, but the institutional weight behind them will anchor your portfolio through turbulence, while SOL looks like it’s destined to break out the moment the market flips green. CTK’s presale, meanwhile, represents an asymmetric bet on RWAs’ trillion-dollar horizon. As November dawns, the smart money’s already positioning. Now’s the time to pick your winners and wait.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.