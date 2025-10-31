ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
On October 30, Bitcoin dipped to around $107,500 as profit-takers cashed in after a mid-month peak, while ETH has consolidated […] The post BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025  appeared first on Coindoo.On October 30, Bitcoin dipped to around $107,500 as profit-takers cashed in after a mid-month peak, while ETH has consolidated […] The post BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025  appeared first on Coindoo.

BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/10/31 01:26
Bitcoin
BTC$106,145.99+1.57%
Zcash
ZEC$584.7-8.07%
CertiK
CTK$0.299-1.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,571.59-0.01%

On October 30, Bitcoin dipped to around $107,500 as profit-takers cashed in after a mid-month peak, while ETH has consolidated near $3,750. Crypto’s had better weeks, but there are still several winners that have stood tall and ascended higher.

If you can see past the majors, you’ll find a number of outperformers from this week’s market action – ZEC and TRUMP most notably – plus a future draft pick in the form of CTK, whose presale demand suggests the ConstructKoin token will race out the traps when trading starts. Let’s examine this week’s outperformers and see which assets look likeliest to paint green as the market rebounds.

SOL Strong, ZEC Stronger

Bitcoin’s no stranger to corrections, and this week’s dip to $107,500 after touching $114K mid-month feels like classic consolidation before the next leg up. Volume spiked 15% on October 29’s rate cut news, but whales held firm, with onchain data showing minimal outflows from majors like BlackRock’s IBIT ETF. BTC price predictions peg the asset at $115K by November’s end, a bump driven by ongoing institutional support.

Solana, however, has been the L1 contrarian this week, showing strength against other majors. The Firedancer upgrade, which will double throughput, is imminent, positioning Solana to snatch market share from slower rivals, while Bitwise’s spot SOL ETF raked in $70M of inflows in its first day. Currently trading above its 50-day EMA, SOL’s RSI at 52 suggests room to run; expect $210 by Thanksgiving if BTC stabilizes.

One token that hasn’t flinched amidst this week’s volatility is Zcash (ZEC). Privacy coins are going great guns right now, with ZEC up almost 40% in the past week. There are signs that ZEC still has more in the tank, so keep a close eye on it and other privacy contenders going into the first half of November.

CTK Presale: ReFi’s Hottest Ticket

There are signs that capital is shifting from majors to yield-bearing plays, with ConstructKoin (CTK) looking like the sleeper hit primed to reward early backers. While tradable tokens grapple with volatility, presales like ConstructKoin are immune from these pressures and offer uncapped upside.

CTK’s off to a blistering start. Kicking off tiers at $0.01 and scaling to $1 across 10 phases, the presale’s already reached around 50% of its target, and looks poised to comfortably fill the remainder in the coming days. Early birds who secure tokens stand to bag 8-12% USDT yields from a loan book backing £15M in onchain assets, with plenty more to be added once the platform goes live.

AI-powered underwriting reduces property loan finalization from weeks to minutes, secured by 60-75% LTV on developers handling £500M+ in annual projects. A detailed roadmap includes DEX listing post-presale, a property-pegged stablecoin at £100M market cap, and global rollouts in UAE, Europe, and Australasia. Best of all, there’s no VC overhang here: it’s community-fueled, with social buzz permeating as the “future of construction finance” narrative catches fire.

Pick Your Winners and Wait

This week’s tape tells a clear story: BTC and ETH might be down, but the institutional weight behind them will anchor your portfolio through turbulence, while SOL looks like it’s destined to break out the moment the market flips green. CTK’s presale, meanwhile, represents an asymmetric bet on RWAs’ trillion-dollar horizon. As November dawns, the smart money’s already positioning. Now’s the time to pick your winners and wait.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BTC, Zcash (ZEC), and ConstructKoin (CTK): Three Tokens That Will Define How Crypto Finishes 2025  appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,145.99
$106,145.99$106,145.99

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,571.59
$3,571.59$3,571.59

+1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5540
$2.5540$2.5540

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.29
$167.29$167.29

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18029
$0.18029$0.18029

+0.59%