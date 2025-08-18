BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum

On August 18, BTCS announced that it would pay shareholders a one-time blockchain dividend, otherwise known as “Bividend,” of $0.05 per share.

Interestingly, this Bividend will be paid in Ethereum ETH $4 239 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $513.55 B Vol. 24h: $40.79 B , marking the first time that a public company has paid dividends in cryptocurrency.

Eligible Shareholders to Benefit From BTCS Bividend

In addition to the Bividend of $0.05 per share, BTCS is also offering a one-time $0.35 per share Ethereum loyalty payment.

This is specifically for shareholders who move their shares to book entry with the platform’s transfer agent and hold them there through January 26, 2026.

Altogether, the Bividend and loyalty payment sum up to $0.40 per share in ETH, only for eligible shareholders.

The company sees this development as a strategy to reward its long-term shareholders. Charles Allen, the CEO of BTCS, noted that the aim is to empower them to take charge of their investment by reducing the ability of these shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers.

This way, they are shielded from market manipulation as “institutional short sellers are forced to either cover or call in existing short positions.”

“We believe this is more than just a dividend; it’s a statement of trust, loyalty, and shared vision for BTCS’s future,” BTCS wrote on X.

Shareholders have some roles to play in this new Bividend scheme introduced by BTCS. They are required to manage the digital asset, including submitting a secure wallet storage.

These shareholders must also have an understanding of potential tax obligations, among others.

It is worth noting that this move underscores the expanding convergence of Traditional Finance (TradFi) and digital assets.

It proves the growing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies as corporate assets. Unsurprisingly, it could usher these digital assets into an era of increased institutional adoption.

Ethereum Sees Massive Institutional Adoption

In recent times, Ethereum has been gaining the attention of top organizations seeking to diversify their financial portfolio to include crypto.

Two days ago, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technology purchased 106,485 ETH. This was an addition to its already big bag, which now carries over 1,297,093 ETH, with the purchase valued at $466.83 million.

Currently, ETH price is trading at $4,329.46, corresponding with a 4.79% drop within the last 24 hours. Based on this current price, BitMine’s entire Ethereum stash is worth approximately $5.6 billion.

With this massive holding, BitMine is now the largest corporate Ethereum holder, with SharpLink following closely behind.

On August 15, when SharpLink reported its second-quarter results, it confirmed its new position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum. Since adopting ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset in June, the company has continued to acquire the coin.

As of June 30, 2025, SharpLink had acquired 728,804 ETH, estimated to be valued at approximately $3.2 billion.

next

The post BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.