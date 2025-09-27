The post BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 06:00 BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration. Key Features of BTFS v4.1 The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows. Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency. Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments. The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms. BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience. For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the… The post BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 06:00 BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration. Key Features of BTFS v4.1 The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows. Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency. Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments. The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms. BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience. For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the…

BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:50
1
1$0.008063-6.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010397-37.46%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163997+2.66%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001163-4.12%
NODE
NODE$0.07041+15.48%


Alvin Lang
Sep 26, 2025 06:00

BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post.





The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration.

Key Features of BTFS v4.1

The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows.

Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency.

Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments.

The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms.

BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution

BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience.

For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the official Medium post by BitTorrent Inc.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/btfs-protocol-v4-1-beta-launches-key-upgrades

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,310.45-0.24%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02886+12.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+1.37%
Everscale
EVER$0.0168+1.94%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Share
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010409-37.37%
Union
U$0.010348-4.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How