Bubblemaps Flags $12M Snipe in $YZY Launch Linked to Hayden Davis

Bubblemaps reports that Hayden Davis, the figure behind the LIBRA token project, allegedly sniped the $YZY token at launch. Using multiple addresses. Generating roughly $12 million in profits.

It all starts with the timing.

Hayden Davis had $57 million in funds unfrozen. The very next day, $YZY went live.

On-chain sleuths noticed something strange. Several addresses funded from centralized exchanges (CEXs) just before the YZY launch. Following the trail, they found a cluster ready to snipe the token.

Bubblemaps linked these addresses back to Hayden Davis, also known as Kelsier. Funding transactions, CCTP transfers, and shared deposits connected the dots.

The snipers bought in early. As early as 1:54 AM UTC. That’s one minute after the YZY launch announcement.

In total, 14 wallets took part. Together, they made $12 million in profits.

Insider or Just Lucky?

Bubblemaps stops short of saying Hayden Davis had insider info. There’s no direct link to the YZY team confirmed yet. But the timing raises eyebrows.

Addresses funded the day before. Profits rolling in within minutes. The same figure linked to previous snipes.

This isn’t Hayden’s first rodeo.

Bubblemaps points to past launches. MELANIA. LIBRA. Other coins covered before. The same patterns appear. Quick funding. Early buys. Big gains.

The $YZY Launch Timeline

$57M in Hayden Davis’ funds unfrozen

The next day, $YZY launches

Addresses funded from CEXs the day before

Cluster of wallets linked to Hayden Davis buys early

$12M profit booked by 14 addresses

All within 24 hours.

How Bubblemaps Tracks It

Bubblemaps uses on-chain clustering. It follows transactions across wallets and chains. In this case, CCTP transfers played a role in linking addresses. Shared deposits to the same exchanges provided another clue.

The result: a clear picture of how funds moved before and after launch. And the profits speak for themselves.

What This Means for Traders

For retail traders, the YZY case is another warning.

High-profile launches often attract whales with deep pockets. When wallets fund ahead of time and buy in seconds after launch, average traders rarely stand a chance.

Bubblemaps’ work shows why on-chain transparency matters. It exposes patterns the public might otherwise miss.

Past Patterns: MELANIA, LIBRA, and More

Hayden Davis, or Kelsier, shows up in other Bubblemaps reports.

MELANIA: Early buys. Big exits.

LIBRA: Same story. Fast profits.

Other tokens: Bubblemaps hints at multiple cases with similar playbooks.

The YZY launch looks like part of a bigger pattern.

Community Reaction On The Ongoing Drama

The crypto community split on the findings.

Some argue Hayden Davis simply moves fast and takes risks. Others point to the timing and profits as signs of possible insider edges.

With $12M in profits from YZY alone, the debate isn’t going away.

Bubblemaps’ Report

Full details and wallet clusters appear in Bubblemaps’ official post here:

The report shows the timing, funding paths, and profit breakdown in visual form.

Bubblemaps stops short of calling it insider trading. But the patterns raise questions.

And this isn’t the first time Hayden Davis’ name appears in token sniping stories. With more eyes on on-chain activity than ever, future launches might not stay quiet for long.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

