Bubblemaps: MYX team directly linked to $170 million airdrop wallet

PANews reported on September 11th that blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps, in a post on the X platform, claimed that the MYX team is directly linked to a wallet that received $170 million from its airdrop, suspecting it was an insider operation. Previously, Bubblemaps revealed how a single entity received $170 million from the MYX airdrop via 100 newly deposited wallets , without any direct link to the MYX core team. Bubblemaps traced the movement of funds from multiple addresses on both blockchains, starting with the MYX creator address, which begins with 0x8eEB. They found address 0x4a31, one of the wallets that received the airdrop and matching the funding pattern of 95 other sybil wallets. 0x4a31 sent $2.8 million worth of MYX to a deposit address used only by one other wallet, 0xeb5A, which is associated with the MYX creator.