Buenos Aires Opens to Crypto Payments

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/24 16:30
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0824-2.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279-3.76%
Particl
PART$0.1905+1.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00696-4.26%

The city of Buenos Aires announced a series of measures to become a crypto hub in Argentina and Latin America. As part of the move, citizens will be able to pay municipal taxes and other duties in crypto, modernizing the city’s payment system.

Buenos Aires Targets Global Crypto Leadership With Incentives

Crypto adoption is now also moving at a municipal level, with cities adopting a crypto-friendly stance. The city of Buenos Aires recently announced a series of measures aimed at becoming a worldwide leader in cryptocurrency adoption, given the high level of crypto natives living there.

According to city figures, more than 10,000 residents receive payments in cryptocurrency, demonstrating a high level of adoption of these technologies. BA Crypto, as the new program is called, will allow payment of municipal taxes, including housing and permit fees, and even driving licenses and traffic fines in crypto.

The new payments platform already includes a QR-based payment system that allows some local wallets to access the city’s system. In the future, the government will implement a universal payment core that will enable payments to be executed from any crypto wallet.

The program also includes the simplification of crypto taxes and incentives for virtual assets service providers (VASPs) and crypto companies to settle in the city.

Jorge Macri, head of the government of Buenos Aires, highlighted the relevance of this move, noting that it will increase the city’s visibility among the crypto native crowd. He declared:

The city had already signaled in favor of a similar measure in 2022, when Horacio Larreta, the former head of the government of Buenos Aires, stated that they had decided to implement tax payments with crypto as part of a city-wide digitalization push.

Read more: Buenos Aires Confirms It Plans to Allow Citizens to Pay Taxes With Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.