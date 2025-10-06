Building for the Quantum Age: Inside Quranium’s Mission with CEO Kapil Dhiman

1. What motivated Quranium to prioritize quantum-secure cryptography from day one, and how urgent do you believe the shift to post-quantum infrastructure is for the broader blockchain industry?

From the very beginning, we recognized quantum computing as an inevitable reality. Leading governments, defense agencies, and standards bodies such as NIST and ENISA have since confirmed what we anticipated: once quantum machines cross a critical threshold, the cryptography securing today’s internet, financial systems, and blockchain networks will no longer be safe. The assets and transactions we trust on-chain will no longer be secure. For me, the motivation was clear: if we are serious about building infrastructure that lasts decades, not just market cycles, we must start with quantum security at the foundation. You can’t retrofit trust. Other chains weren’t built this way, and as Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, himself noted, if a sudden quantum transition happened, “the blockchain would have to hard fork and users would have to download new wallet software.” That’s a massive headache.

The urgency is already unfolding. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has standardized post-quantum algorithms, governments are preparing for migration, and nation-state actors as well as sophisticated hackers are already practicing what’s called “store now, decrypt later.” They’re harvesting encrypted data today with the expectation that once quantum computers arrive, they can break the encryption and unlock it. In blockchain, where immutability is everything, waiting until systems break is not an option.

That’s why Quranium prioritized quantum-secure cryptography from day one. We believe the shift to post-quantum infrastructure is critical not only for blockchain but for the entire digital economy. Blockchain can lead the way by proving it’s possible to be both innovative and resilient in the quantum age.

2. Your PR mentions NIST-approved cryptography, can you explain (in plain language) what that means for users and how Quranium implements those standards at the protocol level?

When we say NIST-approved cryptography, we mean security standards vetted and selected by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, one of the most trusted global authorities in cybersecurity. NIST has identified algorithms built to withstand quantum attacks, while also making it clear that today’s cryptography will be phased out by 2030 at the latest.

For users, this translates into peace of mind: just as you trust your seatbelt because it has passed a crash test, you can trust that the cryptography protecting your transactions is based on algorithms tested and approved at the highest level.

At Quranium, we’ve embedded these algorithms, ML-KEM for encryption and SLH-DSA for digital signatures, directly into the protocol layer. That means quantum security is baked into the foundation of the network and not as a patch. Every transaction, contract, and wallet interaction is safeguarded by standards designed to be resilient in the quantum future.

3. Quranium bills itself as an AI-native Layer 1 via QRemix AI. Can you walk us through a concrete example of an AI-native smart contract or app a developer could build on Quranium in minutes?

When we talk about being AI-native, it means we’ve reimagined how smart contracts are built. With QRemix AI, developers can write in Solidity language as usual, but with AI features like a chatbot, inline assistance, and even word prediction guiding them in real time. That takes away much of the trial-and-error and lets developers focus on logic and creativity rather than syntax. If you’re a student who is still in their early stages of coding, QRemix AI is the perfect companion. A simple example is an NFT marketplace contract, which a developer could set up in minutes.

Here’s how it works in practice:

Start at qremix.org: connect your QSafe wallet extension so you can deploy on the Quranium chain.

Create a .sol file in the workspace. You can start writing yourself or just describe what you want – e.g., “an NFT marketplace with minting, listing, and royalty features”, and let the AI generate the initial contract.

Get inline help: as you type, QRemix suggests Solidity functions, auto-completes snippets, and explains best practices. If you’re unsure, you can chat with the AI assistant right inside the IDE.

Compile the contract: select the right Solidity version, and the IDE checks for errors automatically.

Deploy with one click: under the Deploy tab, choose Quranium as the environment, confirm the contract name, and hit Deploy. In seconds, your NFT marketplace is live on a quantum-secure blockchain.



The power here is that developers don’t just get speed, they get guardrails, clarity, and quantum-secure deployment by default. An idea that might have taken days or weeks to code, debug, and launch can now be up and running in minutes.

4. QSafe Wallet now supports 70+ networks and claims quantum security. How does QSafe balance usability (multi-chain support, UX) with the added complexity of post-quantum protections?

One of the biggest misconceptions about security is that it has to come at the cost of usability. With QSafe, our goal has always been to prove the opposite: you can have quantum-grade security and still enjoy a smooth, intuitive experience.

On the usability side, QSafe supports 70+ networks so users don’t have to think about where their assets live. The wallet automatically detects chains, standardizes interfaces, and simplifies multi-chain management into one consistent dashboard. For everyday users, sending a token on Ethereum or interacting with a dApp on Polygon feels as seamless as the wallet experience users are accustomed to.

On the security side, we’ve embedded NIST-approved algorithms directly into the wallet’s cryptographic layer. What’s important is that users don’t see the complexity. Key generation, signing, and encryption all happen under the hood. From the user’s perspective, it’s just “click, confirm, transact”, the same flow they’re already used to.

The balance comes from design: QSafe hides the complexity without compromising the integrity. You don’t need to be a cryptographer to use it; you just need to know that every action is protected against both today’s cyberattacks and tomorrow’s quantum threats.

5. You’ve recorded ~1.5M transactions and 30k QSafe downloads since launch. What do those early metrics tell you about product-market fit, and which usage metrics are you watching most closely now?

Early numbers like ~1.5 million transactions and 30,000 QSafe downloads give us two signals. First, they confirm demand: people are curious about quantum security and they’re actively using it. Second, they validate usability. If quantum protection felt heavy or complicated, adoption would stall. Instead, we’re seeing consistent growth across geographies, which tells us the product-market fit is real.

Right now, the metrics I watch most closely go beyond raw counts. We track active users and retention – are people coming back every week to transact and explore new apps? We look at multi-chain activity inside QSafe – are users leveraging the 70+ supported networks, or sticking to just one or two? And we measure developer engagement – how many contracts are being built and deployed via QRemix AI, because that’s the lifeblood of the ecosystem.

For me, it’s less about vanity numbers and more about momentum. Are we seeing sticky usage, growing trust, and developers choosing Quranium as their default Layer 1? On the retail side, those are the signals that tell me we’re on the right path toward long-term product-market fit.

6. Why did Quranium choose Republic for its public pre-sale, and what practical benefits do you expect from access to Republic’s ~3 million investors and global compliance framework?

We chose Republic for two reasons: reach and trust. Their community of nearly 3 million investors gave us a truly global audience, ranging from retail participants to institutions. And their compliance framework ensures that when people invest, they’re doing so through a transparent, regulated pathway.

The practical benefits are significant. Republic allows us to expand access beyond traditional crypto circles and bring in new participants who may be curious about blockchain but want a familiar, trusted entry point. It also strengthens our credibility with enterprises and policymakers, since we’re operating under a compliant structure.

7. For potential investors on Republic: what are the primary use cases and token utilities of $QRN they should understand before participating in the pre-sale?

Our Republic pre-sale has officially closed, and we were humbled to see it oversubscribed. That tells us the market understands the importance of building for a quantum-secure future and sees the value in $QRN as the fuel of the Quranium ecosystem.

For future investors, we’ll address the primary usecases below.

Every product we’ve built, from QSafe Wallet to QRemix AI to QRN Scan, runs on top of $QRN. Its utility spans three core areas:

Transactions & Security: $QRN powers quantum-secure transfers across 70+ supported networks. Every transaction consumes $QRN at the protocol level, ensuring the system remains secure and sustainable.

Staking & Network Integrity: $QRN is staked to secure the network and validate activity. Stakers earn rewards while strengthening the resilience of the chain. It’s how we align incentives with long-term trust.

Ecosystem Access: Developers use $QRN to deploy AI-native contracts via QRemix, projects can lock $QRN for deeper integrations, and community members can participate in quests, governance, and incentive programs like QRNRush, a gamified quest system that rewards users for helping secure Quranium’s quantum-secure blockchain.

For investors, this means $QRN is tied to real usage: the more people transact, build, and stake within Quranium, the more utility the token has. In other words, it’s designed to be the backbone of a quantum-secure Layer 1.

8. Quranium is backed by Animoca Brands and partnered with PwC. How are those relationships shaping your go-to-market strategy, enterprise outreach, and standards for security/compliance?

Having Animoca Brands and PwC alongside us gives Quranium both reach and rigor. Animoca brings a global network of builders, investors, and communities across gaming, AI, and Web3. PwC, on the other hand, anchors us in enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance frameworks. Together, they shape not just how we go to market, but how we set the bar for what institutional-grade infrastructure should look like in the quantum era.

From a go-to-market perspective, Animoca opens doors to ecosystems where adoption happens fast, whether it’s gaming studios experimenting with NFTs, AI startups looking for scalable rails, or consumer-facing apps that demand better security. On the enterprise side, we are PwC’s go-to-market partner, equipping their clients – banks, governments, and Fortune 500s – with quantum-secure blockchain expertise. We help enterprises adopt post-quantum infrastructure that is technically advanced, compliant, and ready for large-scale integration.

For me, it’s about credibility. These partnerships show that Quranium infrastructure is trusted by both innovators and institutions. That combination is what allows us to expand confidently across markets.

9. Cross-chain security and interoperability are big promises. How does Quranium achieve secure interoperability with EVM chains while maintaining quantum resistance?

Cross-chain security is one of the hardest problems in blockchain, and it only gets more complex when you add quantum resistance into the mix. The truth is, no one has fully solved this yet. That being said, we’re focusing to make sure interoperability never comes at the expense of security. We’re actively exploring approaches that allow developers and users to move seamlessly between chains today, while ensuring they’re prepared for a quantum-secure future. It’s an on-going challenge, but the principle is straightforward, that users should feel secure moving across networks without worrying about what’s happening under the hood.

10. Roadmap items include a Proof-of-Stake Convergence Layer and an AI-native gaming environment. What are the key technical and adoption milestones you expect in the next 6–12 months?

Over the next 6-12 months, we’re focused on two main things; strengthening the core chain and proving new use cases. On the technical side as we deploy the mainnet, we will be expanding staking through our quantum-secure crypto wallet, QSafe Wallet, and making sure developers can plug in smoothly with the tools they already know. We’re also working on governance standards so the community has a clear framework for growth.

On the adoption part, we’re advancing our AI-native environment. Builders will start to see how QRemix AI, our AI-enhanced integrated development environment, can be used for dynamic content, gameplay mechanics, and tokenized incentives. It’s early, but these experiments are significant to showcase how AI-native and quantum-secure infrastructure can open doors to entirely new categories of applications.

11. Security audits, third-party verification and regulatory clarity are top of mind for institutional investors. What independent audits, formal verifications, or compliance steps has Quranium completed or scheduled?

For institutional investors, security has to proven. Which is why we’re put independent audits and compliance at the center of our roadmap. Internally, we run rigorous compliance and testing processes. Our chain has already undergone and passed a comprehensive audit by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain auditing firms globally. In parallel, we’re concluding final audits on our QSafe Wallet, so that both the infrastructure and the end-user layer meet the same high bar of verification. Some may think that audits are just something you tick off on your checklist, but they’re part of building institutional-grade infrastructure that enterprises, governments, and investors can trust long-term.

12. Looking ahead 3–5 years, how do you envision Quranium’s role in the Web3 stack, as infrastructure for enterprises, a platform for AI-powered dApps, or something broader, and what does success look like to you?

To be honest, the answer to this question will evolve, because as we build and grow, new opportunities constantly shape our roadmap. But if I look ahead today, in 3–5 years I see Quranium as the trusted foundation for quantum-secure infrastructure across Web3 and the broader digital economy. We already have a first-mover advantage with our stateless hash-based signature scheme (SLH-DSA), which is recognized by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and we intend to set the benchmark for how quantum-secure systems should operate.

Success, to me, looks like institutions, enterprises, and developers turning to Quranium whenever assets, money, data, or communications need long-term protection. In the near term, that means laying the rails for global finance, enabling secure transfers, payments, stablecoins, and tokenization at scale.

But it also extends into the AI frontier. As autonomous, agentic AI becomes more common, those agents will need quantum-secure ways to exchange both data and value. Ultimately, the role of Quranium is to future-proof digital systems so that individuals, enterprises, and entire economies can operate without fear of quantum attacks. That’s what success looks like: becoming the invisible layer of trust for the next era of the internet.