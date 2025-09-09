Bull Run Soon? MoonBull Named the Top New Meme Coin to Watch While Brett Volume Spikes and Fartcoin Holds Strong

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

The post Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-fundamentals-collapse/