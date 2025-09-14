Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders

By: Coinstats
2025/09/14 11:45
Movement
MOVE$0.132+0.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BULLS
BULLS$841.78+12.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002724-1.97%
What if the next meme coin millionaire is just one click away? The crypto world thrives on timing, and the right move at the right moment has changed lives overnight. In 2025, the search for high-potential projects is heating up, and investors are zeroing in on coins with viral energy, strong communities, and the ability […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Friday, June 13, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investors.  Following news that Israel had launched a major military operation against Iran, digital assets tumbled sharply. The total crypto market capitalization dropped…
Major
MAJOR$0.16993+2.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0867-5.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+2.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 12:10
Share
TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09556+0.43%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01277-6.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00599-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 12:32
Share
Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ethereum is also close to breaking within the largest 20 assets.
Capverse
CAP$0.14728-2.63%
XRP
XRP$3.0856-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 12:59
Share

Trending News

More

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch

Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom