BullZilla Presale Leads With Hyperliquid And Cronos

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 10:50
Threshold
T$0.01703+2.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005492+0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09743+2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001797+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0148-2.56%

The race for the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 is heating up as investors hunt for the following breakout projects. With meme coins and emerging DeFi platforms driving the conversation, early participation has never been more crucial. Among the crowd, BullZilla is dominating attention with a presale strategy built to reward early adopters.

Hyperliquid, a rising decentralized exchange protocol, and Cronos, the blockchain backed by Crypto.com, add further depth to this week’s top picks. Together, these projects showcase a spectrum of opportunity from high-octane meme potential to institutional-grade infrastructure. For those seeking the best crypto to buy today, the numbers tell a compelling story.

BullZilla Presale: Explosive Growth and 1000x Ambition

Bull Zilla is redefining how meme coin presales operate. Now in Stage 2D, $BZIL is priced at $0.00005241, with stages advancing every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised. Over $360,000 has already been collected, with more than 1,200 holders and 24.7 billion tokens sold.

Analysts project an extraordinary ROI of 11,422% from the current stage to the anticipated listing price of $0.00527. Early joiners in Stage 1 have already seen a 695% return, and a scheduled 14.55% price increase is set within days. For investors targeting the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, BullZilla ($BZIL) stands out as the best crypto to buy today and a potential next 1000x performer.

BullZilla Presale Information

MetricDetails
Current Stage2D (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie)
Phase4
Current Price$0.00005241
Presale TallyOver $360,000 Raised
Token HoldersOver 1200
Tokens Sold23.4 Billion

How to Buy BullZilla

Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves:

1. Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet).

2. Selecting the Payment Option (ETH)

3. Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale price.

4. Claiming Tokens once the presale stage concludes.

Hyperliquid: High-Speed Decentralized Exchange

Hyperliquid is building a next-generation decentralized exchange designed to compete with leading perpetual futures platforms. It aims to deliver lightning-fast trade execution and deep liquidity without relying on centralized intermediaries. This infrastructure appeal has gained strong attention from DeFi enthusiasts seeking security and scalability.

While not a meme coin, Hyperliquid complements high-growth speculative plays by offering traders a robust venue for derivatives and spot markets. As decentralized trading volume continues to surge, Hyperliquid’s ecosystem development positions it as one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 for those who value utility alongside growth potential.

Backed by Crypto.com, Cronos provides a scalable, EVM-compatible blockchain that bridges the gap between DeFi, NFTs, and mainstream adoption. Its deep integrations with the Crypto.com app and exchange have built a thriving ecosystem of dApps and developers.

Investors view Cronos as a steady growth play within the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, supported by established partnerships and a large user base. While it may not deliver the meme-style volatility of BullZilla, its foundational infrastructure makes it a solid long-term component of a diversified crypto portfolio.

Conclusion

For investors seeking the best cryptocurrency to buy today, the strategy is clear: balance high-risk, high-reward presales, such as BullZilla, with infrastructure-focused plays, like Hyperliquid and Cronos. BullZilla’s presale mechanics and projected gains create immediate excitement, while Hyperliquid and Cronos provide the stability and innovation that help sustain a long-term crypto strategy.

The combination offers exposure to the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, from speculative meme momentum to enterprise-grade blockchain adoption.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why is BullZilla considered among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025?

Because it offers a structured presale, rapid stage progression, and a projected 11,422% ROI, making it one of the best crypto to buy today.

What makes Hyperliquid unique?

Hyperliquid offers a high-speed, decentralized derivatives exchange with robust liquidity and low latency, making it an attractive option for serious traders seeking decentralized alternatives.

How does Cronos fit into a crypto portfolio?

Cronos offers a reliable blockchain ecosystem with broad Crypto.com integrations, appealing to investors who value long-term network growth alongside speculative opportunities.

Summary

BullZilla dominates the conversation with an explosive presale, 695% early ROI, and a roadmap aiming for 11,422% gains, solidifying its place in the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. Hyperliquid delivers cutting-edge DeFi infrastructure, while Cronos provides an established blockchain ecosystem backed by major industry players. Together, they represent a balanced strategy for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy today and the next big opportunities in 2025.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. Always perform your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before investing.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/why-bullzilla-is-the-star-of-the-top-100x-crypto-presales-in-2025-while-hyperliquid-and-cronos-gain-traction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present

Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present

Recently, PANews interviewed Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, to help everyone have a more comprehensive understanding of Huma's operating logic, development status, and views and judgments on the future of the entire PayFi track.
RealLink
REAL$0.06441-0.30%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02779+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09696+2.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 09:56
Share
‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

The post ‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Crypto is commodity and currency” “Dumber than crap” David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now. He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it. Dave Ramsey: Bitcoin is dumber than crap He’s washed, has clearly only done extremely limited research on $BTC and is hurting his audience with this advice Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/dmLdn7dvX6 — Discover Crypto (@DiscoverCrypto_) September 12, 2025 “Crypto is commodity and currency” In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto. His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish. While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, “It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment.” You Might Also Like “Dumber than crap” He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,829.43+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09696+2.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017219+5.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:53
Share
DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

Hackers drained millions in crypto by exploiting SIM swap flaws, laundering the funds through a casino in a brazen digital heist now under DOJ asset seizure action. Feds Crack Down on SIM Swap Hackers Behind $5M Crypto Theft and Laundering Plot The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that it has filed a […]
Union
U$0.01288+31.29%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007276+2.53%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08571+0.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present

‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

4 Most Popular Cryptos in 2025 With Real-World Adoption: BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP & SUI