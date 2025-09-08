BullZilla Presale Surges to Stage 2A at $0.00003241 as Ripple and MEW Join the 100x Meme Coin Race

The crypto world entered another frenzy in September 2025, with investors asking the million-dollar question: what is the next 100x meme coin? Meme coins and altcoins continue to dominate headlines, not just as jokes, but as tokens capable of delivering life-changing returns.

Three names are making waves right now: BullZilla, Ripple, and Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), each offering something unique for investors searching for momentum. But one project, powered by an explosive presale model, is rapidly becoming the most talked-about 100x meme coin.

BullZilla: The Presale Beast Targeting 100x Meme Coin Status

BullZilla has quickly risen to prominence as a 100x meme coin candidate thanks to its high-octane presale model. Now in Stage 2A, priced at $0.00003241, Bull Zilla has already raised over $200K, with more than 700 holders and billions of tokens sold. Its progressive Mutation Engine ensures the presale price increases every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised, rewarding conviction while punishing hesitation.

The projected listing price of $0.00527 translates to a staggering 20,000%+ ROI potential, positioning BullZilla as not only the best crypto to buy today but also a strong candidate for the next 100x meme coin. With its lore-driven Roar Burn mechanism, 70% APY staking furnace, and community-powered ecosystem, investors who buy BullZilla $BZIL at this stage could lock into a rare early opportunity that few meme coins ever offer.

Ripple: Utility Meets Growing Institutional Demand

While Bull Zilla fuels the hype-driven 100x meme coin narrative, Ripple (XRP) is making its mark with institutional utility. Ripple has seen renewed optimism following legal clarity in the U.S. and adoption by several banking giants for cross-border settlements. Priced steadily between $0.50 and $0.60, Ripple may not match BullZilla’s presale ROI potential, but it brings stability that meme coins often lack.

Recent forecasts suggest Ripple could target $1.50–$2.00 by 2026, with adoption in Asia and the Middle East accelerating its use case. For investors balancing speculative high-risk meme plays like BullZilla with utility-driven growth, Ripple remains a strong diversification option, even if it doesn’t fit the 100x meme coin mold.

Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW): Viral Momentum in Solana’s Meme Scene

Another contender in the conversation for top 100x meme coin is Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW). Built on Solana, MEW represents a viral shift in the meme coin meta, combining nostalgic humor with Solana’s low-fee, high-speed transactions. Recently, MEW surged past $650 million market cap, proving it’s more than a passing fad.

Analysts believe MEW could reach a $1 billion market cap in 2025, particularly if Solana continues its rise as a leading blockchain for meme culture. While not as early as BullZilla’s presale phase, MEW shows how community-driven storytelling can drive sustained gains in the meme sector, cementing its position alongside candidates for the next 100x meme coin breakout.

Conclusion: Which Project is the Next 100x Meme Coin?

For investors asking what is the next 100x meme coin, the answer may depend on risk appetite. Ripple offers long-term utility, Cat in a Dog’s World delivers viral community momentum, but BullZilla Presale stands out as the clearest candidate for explosive short-term and long-term gains. With the presale tally surging past $181K, and price jumps baked in every 48 hours, the urgency is clear: early entry is everything.

The meme coin market has always rewarded conviction over hesitation, and if history is any guide, BullZilla ($BZIL) next 1000x could be the headline that defines September 2025.

FAQs

Q1: What stage is BullZilla’s presale currently in?

A1: BullZilla is in Stage 2A, priced at $0.00003241, with over $200K raised.

Q2: What makes BullZilla a 100x meme coin candidate?

A2: Its presale model, progressive price increases, Roar Burn mechanism, and staking furnace position it for massive ROI potential.

Q3: How is Ripple performing right now?

A3: Ripple’s price remains tied to regulatory clarity but continues to be one of the best crypto to buy today for utility-based adoption.

Q4: Why is Cat in a Dog’s World gaining traction?

A4: MEW has become one of the most trending meme coins 2025, driven by strong community support and viral cultural appeal.

