BullZilla Price Hike Set to Hit Soon, Best New Meme Coin for Exponential Returns with HYPE and BABYDOGE

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:15
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE$0.0000000011828+3.21%
Waves
WAVES$1.1116-0.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.58+5.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.011011-0.68%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21788+2.28%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00253+2.72%
SOON
SOON$0.2892+4.44%
As 2025 unfolds, the meme coin space is heating up, with investors looking for the next big opportunity. While some coins like Hyperliquid and Baby Doge Coin have made waves, BullZilla ($BZIL) is setting the stage to be the meme coin of the year. Launching at a low price of $0.00000575, BullZilla’s presale offers massive growth potential, […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,177.22-0.05%
NFT
NFT$0.00000045-0.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 23:11
Share
Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

This fund allows Sora Ventures to support companies with high conviction investment in Bitcoin, focusing on projects that have already proven traction.
FUND
FUND$0.02-4.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06508-1.07%
Sora
SORA$0.0003391+6.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 09:15
Share
South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

The post South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) set new rules for crypto lending. The FSC said on Friday that interest on crypto lending is now capped at 20% in South Korea, and leveraged lending is not allowed. Crypto lending is restricted to the top 20 tokens by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-based exchanges. The new rules follow late July reports that South Korea’s financial regulators had plans to release guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services to tighten oversight and protect investors. The move also followed the introduction of leveraged lending services by local crypto exchanges. The FSC noted that the review of the rules was triggered by a request from financial services, given the lack of regulations for lending. Now, exchanges must also ensure that first-time borrowers have completed online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). South Korea’s Financial Services Commission. Source: Wikimedia Related: South Korea readies stablecoin framework; bill set for October More transparency, fair practices In the event of forced liquidations, users must be notified in advance, and adding capital to a position to avoid liquidation must be permitted. Lastly, exchanges must use their own capital to provide lending services: “Indirect lending through third-party collaborations or outsourcing is banned to prevent regulatory evasion.“ “The new regulations reflect South Korea’s increasingly critical stance toward crypto. Lee Eok-won, the nominee for chairman of the FSC, recently made critical remarks about cryptocurrency, noting that “crypto has extreme price volatility, lacks monetary function” and has “no intrinsic value.” According to reports from late July, the level of scrutiny is expected to increase. At the time, South Korea’s central bank was reported to be launching a virtual asset committee to monitor the crypto market. Still, crypto is gaining popularity in…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034+2.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1165+1.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:36
Share

Trending News

More

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

China Merchants Macro: Weak non-farm payrolls fuel expectations of a Fed rate cut

The US SEC and CFTC propose that traditional financial markets be open for trading 24/7