BullZilla's Top Meme Coin Presale to Buy Now Gains Traction While Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel Hold Steady

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 01:15
BullZilla

Meme coins have transitioned from novelty tokens to serious investment opportunities. 2025 has witnessed a surge in meme coin presales, with projects like BullZilla leading the charge. BullZilla’s presale has garnered significant attention, raising over $360,000 and selling 23.8 billion tokens, all within its second presale stage (2C) .

The allure of meme coins lies in their community-driven nature and the potential for massive returns. BullZilla’s innovative approach and rapid presale progression have positioned it as a frontrunner in the meme coin arena. With a strategic presale model that increases token prices every 48 hours or upon reaching $100,000 in funds raised, early investors are poised for substantial gains .

As investors seek the next big opportunity, understanding the dynamics of these emerging tokens is crucial. This article delves into the current landscape of meme coins, focusing on BullZilla’s explosive presale, and provides insights into the market positions of Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel.

BullZilla: The Explosive Presale Phenomenon

Bull Zilla presale has been nothing short of remarkable. Currently priced at $0.00004575, the project has raised over $360,000 and sold 23.8 billion tokens in its second presale stage (2C) . The presale’s unique pricing model ensures that token prices increase every 48 hours or upon reaching $100,000 in funds raised, creating a sense of urgency among potential investors.

BullZilla banner

The project’s rapid progression and substantial funds raised signal strong investor confidence. With over 1200 holders already on board, BullZilla is quickly gaining traction in the meme coin space . The combination of a compelling narrative, strategic presale structure, and community engagement positions BullZilla as a top contender for significant returns in 2025.

BullZilla Presale Information

MetricDetails
Current Stage2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie)
Phase3rd
Current Price$0.00004575
Presale TallyOver $360,000 Raised
Token HoldersOver 1200
Tokens Sold23.4 Billion
Current ROI11422.20% from Stage 2C to the listing price of $0.00527
ROI for Early Joiners695.65% until Stage 2C
$1,000 Investment21.857 Million $BZIL Tokens
Upcoming Price Surge14.55 increase in Stage 2D (to $0.00005241)

How to Buy BullZilla

Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves:

1. Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet).

2. Selecting the Payment Option (ETH)

3. Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale price.

4. Claiming Tokens once the presale stage concludes.

Cheems: A Legacy Meme Coin with Modest Growth

Cheems, a well-known meme coin, has experienced modest growth recently. Currently priced at $0.000174 USD, Cheems has a market capitalization of approximately $444,823 USD . With a circulating supply of over 2.5 trillion tokens, the token’s price remains relatively low, reflecting its long-standing presence in the market.

Despite its established status, Cheems faces challenges in achieving significant price appreciation. The vast token supply and limited recent developments contribute to its stagnant growth. While it maintains a loyal community, Cheems may struggle to generate the explosive returns that newer projects like BullZilla are currently experiencing.

Peanut the Squirrel: A Controversial Yet Promising Asset

Peanut the Squirrel, a meme coin inspired by an internet-famous squirrel, has garnered attention due to its unique backstory and community support. Currently priced at $0.2373 USD, the token has a market capitalization of approximately $237 million. The coin’s rise was fueled by social media virality and the emotional narrative surrounding its namesake.

However, the project has faced controversies, including disputes over the use of the squirrel’s likeness without proper compensation. Despite these challenges, Peanut the Squirrel has maintained a strong market presence, reflecting the power of community-driven projects in the meme coin space. Investors should consider the project’s potential for growth alongside the risks associated with its contentious origins.

BullZilla

Conclusion: 

The meme coin market in 2025 presents diverse opportunities for investors. BullZilla ($BZIL) explosive presale and strategic pricing model position it as a promising contender for significant returns. In contrast, established tokens like Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel offer stability but with limited recent growth.

Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment goals when exploring meme coin opportunities. While newer projects like BullZilla present a higher risk, they also offer the potential for higher rewards. Established tokens provide a sense of security but may not yield the same level of returns.

BullZilla

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

What is BullZilla’s current presale price?

As of now, BullZilla’s presale price is $0.00004575.

How much has BullZilla raised in its presale?

BullZilla has raised over $360,000 in its presale.

How much is Peanut the Squirrel worth?

Peanut the Squirrel is currently priced at $0.2373 USD .

Where can I purchase BullZilla tokens?

BullZilla tokens can be purchased through the official presale portal.

Summary

BullZilla’s presale is surging, raising over $360,000 in Stage 2C with 23.8 billion tokens sold and 1200+ holders onboard. Its unique 48-hour pricing model and 24-stage structure make it one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, offering potential for massive ROI and 1000x growth. In contrast, Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel are established meme coins with stable communities but modest recent growth. 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
