Bunni DEX Halts Smart Contracts After Exploit Drains $8.4M Across Chains

Bunni, a decentralized exchange built on Uniswap v4’, paused all smart contract functions after a security breach drained an estimated $8.4 million in crypto.

Blockchain security firm CertiK said the exploit targeted BunniHub, Bunni’s main contract system, and resulted in $2.3 million in losses on Ethereum. An earlier attack on Uniswap Labs’ layer-2 network Unichain pushed total losses to around $8.4 million. The firm traced the stolen funds to two Ethereum wallets.

Bunni’s developers have suspended all contract operations across supported networks while they investigate the incident, according to a social media post.

“As a precaution, we have paused all smart contract functions on all networks. Our team is actively investigating and will provide updates soon. Thank you for your patience,” Bunni’s post reads.

The exchange runs on Uniswap v4’s “hooks” feature, which Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams described as “plugins to customize how pools, swaps, fees, and LP positions interact.”