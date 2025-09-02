Bunni Hacked for $8.4M, Pauses Smart Contracts as Precaution

Key Notes

Bunni has been hacked for roughly $8.4 million.

Attackers targeted the DEX on Unichain and Ethereum.

The stolen funds have already been swapped for ETH.

Bunni, a Unichain-based decentralized exchange, suffered a multi-million-dollar hack early on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

According to an X post by the blockchain security firm Hacken, the DEX, which is powered by Uniswap V4, lost $8.4 million to hackers.







via the layer-2 Unichain and the Ethereum network.

Hacken wrote that all of the Unichain-based funds have already been swapped to ETH tokens in multiple ~100 ETH transactions via the cross-chain bridge Across Protocol.

Nearly an hour after the incident, the exchange announced on its X that all smart contracts have been paused on “all networks.”

Bunni operates on Unichain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base and BNB Smart Chain.

According to DefiLlama data, the decentralized protocol has $50.6 million in total value locked. Unichain and Ethereum, each with a TVL of $32.8 million and $17.4 million, have the major share.

Crypto hacks have seen a notable rise over the past three months again. Coinspeaker reported that August saw over $163 million lost to fraudulent actors, marking the third consecutive monthly spike in exploits.

