Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits via X

Burwick Law has been given more freedom to serve its Pump Fun lawsuit against Jito Labs and a number of Solana executives after Solana’s CEO ghosted the law firm nine times.

Judge Colleen McMahon granted the order on Thursday, expanding Burwick’s available methods of serving the suit to include email, physical mail, and via a direct messages on X.

The remaining defendants that need to be served include Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, and Solana Foundation President Lily Liu.

They can all now be served via email and FedEx.

Jito Labs’ CEO Lucas Bruder, COO Brian Smith, and the Jito Foundation can now all be served via email and Fed Ex, as well as a direct message on X.

It’s not the first time Burwick Law has sought alternative means to serve unresponsive defendants. In one lawsuit accusing a pub landlord turned Dubai property developer of stealing $440 million through a crypto Ponzi, Burwick requested permission to serve the lawsuit with an NFT.

Indeed, Burwick ran into complications serving the Solana and Jito Labs defendants in August despite “diligent efforts.”

Yakovenko managed to dodge nine attempts to serve him at his luxury San Francisco abode, three of which took place in one day.

Meanwhile, Jito Labs, Pump Fun (as Baton Corporation), and Solana are each attempting to throw the lawsuit out altogether and have filed motions to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit accuses these crypto firms of enabling Pump Fun’s alleged $1.5 billion illegal casino and money transmission services.

