Business Leaders Urge Blockchain Inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 04:46
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0182-5.01%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11228+2.38%

UK business leaders urge blockchain inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge, highlighting stablecoins, tokenization, and risks of falling behind globally.

Business leaders in the UK have called for blockchain to be included in the UK–US Tech Bridge agreement. They want trade and innovation to benefit from distributed ledger technology. In a recent letter to the UK Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, a number of groups emphasise the importance of stablecoins and tokenization: They think these technologies are strategic for the UK and the United States. Otherwise, the UK might lag in establishing financial standards.

Industry Leaders Warn UK Risks Falling Behind on Digital Finance

According to Bloomberg, the letter was signed by dozens of groups, including the UK Cryptoasset Businesses Council, UK Finance, and CityUK. They argued that excluding the digital assets from the Tech Bridge would be a lost opportunity. Meanwhile, Asia and the Middle East are making rapid progress in terms of defining rules for digital finance.

Related Reading: Bitpanda Launches in UK, Partners with Arsenal to Expand Crypto Reach | Live Bitcoin News

Therefore, the groups feel the UK needs to take action now. Furthermore, they said blockchain strategies should be a core thread of the work of the Tech Bridge. They request harmonised standards between the UK and the US under that framework.

Also, there were many use cases for blockchain as described by the groups. For example, they mentioned things like stablecoin corridors and cross-border tokenized assets. These tools could be used to aid international trade and finance transactions. As a result, innovation would increase and costs could be reduced.

At the same time, the stability of finances should be maintained. Hence, rthe egulation needs to be clear and fair. In their paper, they proposed an operational framework to support innovation while protecting markets.

Moreover, these proposals build on the UK’s fintech roadmap. UK officials have already supported blockchain in financial services and payments. They have also turned to sandbox environments for digital assets. However, more than experiments is wanted by industry leaders. They demand firmer commitments in contrast to weak steps. Because of that, they clamor for regulatory certainty, particularly on stablecoins and tokenized securities.

Fintech Leaders Push for Legal Standards on Stablecoins

Meanwhile, Trade groups warn of risks. If the UK leaves blockchain out, it may lose investment, jobs, and global influence. Also, firms could move to more hospitable jurisdictions. In the meantime, other countries made the rules. Therefore, the UK must not lag. Coordinated regulation with the US may remedy some of the barriers. In turn, this would create more confidence among fintechs, banks, and investors.

On regulatory fronts, UK regulators are preparing new regulatory rules. License applications in the crypto sector should open up next year. Collaboration with US agencies could simplify cross-border payments as well as digital securities. If the UK focuses on the blockchain in the Tech Bridge, it could influence the market infrastructure to a large extent. Then, it may benefit both institutional and retail investors to have greater clarity and trust. Ultimately, this could promote innovation on a scale between both economies.

Business leaders are hopeful that the UK-US Tech Bridge will be more than just agreements. They expect action. They desire stablecoins and tokenization to be included in legal, operational, and technical standards. Therefore, there is a strong opportunity for UK’s government. If it takes this opportunity, the country may be a leader in the future of digital finance. Otherwise, the risk is to be left behind as global innovation forges ahead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00943-0.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004205-1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.987+1.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00943-0.42%
XRP
XRP$3.1061+2.64%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01819-5.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share
Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Fitness creator Bradley Martyn slapped a Solana meme coin dev and made him $49,000 worth of crypto—here’s how it happened.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532+8.03%
StreamerCoin
STREAMER$0.017213+86.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact

Inside AI Crypto Trading: Coinbase AgentKit, Lit’s Hustle, Vincent, and x402 Onchain Rails