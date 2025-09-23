Vitalik Buterin reiterated his concerns with L2 decentralization. He explained Base is a decentralized L2 chain, with no risks of censorship on transactions.Vitalik Buterin reiterated his concerns with L2 decentralization. He explained Base is a decentralized L2 chain, with no risks of censorship on transactions.

Buterin explains why Base is a secure and censorship-resistant L2

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 15:40
WHY
WHY$0.00000003118+3.45%

Vitalik Buterin spoke out in defense of Base, marking the importance of decentralized consensus for L2. The key safety issue is the ability of users to still move funds, even if the L2 stopped working. 

Vitalik Buterin spoke out on the key feature of L2 decentralization. While for some the issue is frivolous, Buterin explained L2s are not “glorified servers” sending transactions to Ethereum. Instead, the chains allow users to move their funds in a permissionless way, even if the L2 stops working. 

The feature is seen as key to awarding L2s decentralized status, and avoids potential losses in the case a chain decides to close. Buterin explained that L2s are non-custodial, and in the end cannot censor transactions, as it happened briefly on the Soneium chain. 

This level of security, however, still does not exclude financial risk, and cannot guarantee the safety of DEXs. The only achievement is that the DEX is not a custodian of funds. 

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, Buterin is focusing again on L2 and their interaction with Ethereum. In December, Ethereum will also increase its capacity for L2 transactions, further boosting speed and lowering costs.

Are L2s capable of grabbing user funds?

Armani Ferrante, founder of the Backpack wallet and DEX, mentioned that in some cases, margin trading may require a form of custody and funds that are briefly locked by a third party, to achieve trading. Ferrante, who was an early hire of Alameda Research, aims to dispel fears of custodial overstepping and harming the rights of depositors. 

Sunil Kavuri, FTX creditor activist, warned that not all trading was the same, as in the case of Alameda Research, which directly grabbed and used deposits to FTX. 

So far, there is no data of a L2 chain being able to control user funds to a high extent, repeating the model of Alameda Research. Ethereum’s infrastructure still allows censorship-free, direct movements of L2 tokens. 

Jesse Pollak, founder of Base, explained the chain’s sequencer. He stated the Base sequencer works as a fast lane, but users were free to order Base transactions directly on Ethereum, with no censorship. This pathway to transacting may take longer to settle in some cases, suggesting sequencers can still affect some transactions, as users will have to accept delays.

L2 chains keep expanding activity

L2 chains keep expanding their activity, with 35% in value growth for the past year. As of September, the chains secure $54.9B in value, moving close to the previous all-time peak in late 2024. 

Vitalik Buterin: Base is a safe L2, modeling the protection of user funds.L2 chains post near-peak value and record activity. Vitalik Buterin once again reiterated that decentralization is a safety issue, to avoid centralized transaction censorship. | Source: L2Beat.

Base is also achieving new milestones, securing over $14.92B in value. The chain carries over $4B in stablecoins, through its native USDC. However, Arbitrum is once again the venue for bridged stablecoins, expanding from 4.9B to 9.33B in dollar-pegged tokens, including USDT, USDC, and other assets.

Overall, the stablecoin supply on top L2 chains is near an all-time high, based on demand for lending and trading.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading