Buterin Teases Most Radical Ethereum Shift Yet: ‘Fusaka Will Fix This’

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 22:30
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin framed the network’s next scaling step as both audacious and tightly risk-controlled, saying “Fusaka will fix this” while underscoring that “safety first is of the utmost importance.” In a detailed post, Buterin described Fusaka’s core feature—PeerDAS—as “trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.”

He added that PeerDAS relies on probabilistic sampling of data “chunks,” and, if more than half of those chunks are available, nodes can retrieve them and reconstruct the remainder via erasure coding. “This is all new technology, and the core devs are wise to be super cautious on testing,” Buterin wrote, noting that blob supply will ramp “conservatively at first,” then more aggressively if conditions permit.

Buterin Calls Fusaka the Key To Ethereum L2 Scaling

Buterin’s remarks arrive just as Ethereum’s new blob market shows signs of strain. Head of Data at Dragonfly Hildebert Moulié reported that the chain “hit 6 blobs/block for the first time,” attributing the recent surge primarily to rollups and projects including Base and Worldcoin. According to the same thread, Base submitted roughly 35% of blobs and used about 42% of blobspace, with Worldcoin contributing around 20% of submissions and 25% of usage; Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Soneium, Scroll and others comprised most of the remainder.

The analyst added that L2s now account for about $200,000 per week in mainnet fees for submissions, validators require more than 70 GB of storage for blobs (over 1.2 TB if unpruned), and that many blobs are not fully utilized—particularly on smaller rollups posting more frequently than they can fill 128 KB payloads. The first sustained base-fee spike since the Pectra hard fork was also observed, although hildobby cautioned that “blob price discovery” still requires a more prolonged saturation of demand.

PeerDAS is the architectural response. Buterin explained that each node requests only a small number of chunks to verify that over half of the data is available; if so, the node “theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.”

In its initial incarnation, two non-custodial roles still require full-block data to exist somewhere on the network—initial broadcast and emergency reconstruction when a publisher reveals only a fraction of a block—though “we only need one honest actor” for those tasks, and future “cell-level messaging and distributed block building will allow even these two functions to be distributed.” The endgame, he suggested, is to unlock sustained L2 scaling and, as L1 block gas limits rise, to eventually route more L1 execution data into blobs as well.

This pivot lands amid a rapidly evolving blob marketplace. After Pectra, Ethereum increased the blob target and maximum per block, expanding daily data capacity and paving the way for higher throughput from rollups; research desks have linked that shift to a complex interaction between L1 base fees, blob fees, and L2 submission behavior.

The Fusaka timetable adds urgency. Core developers have signaled a mainnet activation for December 3, 2025, following staged testnet rollouts, placing Buterin’s “safety first” emphasis in clear relief. PeerDAS will debut under strict limits, with blob counts increased “conservatively at first,” a posture designed to avoid fee whiplash and to observe how diverse L2s actually consume the added capacity.

Outside the protocol notes, empirical work is accumulating around how networks might use blobspace more efficiently. A 2024 study on “blob sharing” argued that smaller rollups frequently under-fill blobs and could cut posting costs by more than 85% by cooperatively packing data into shared blobs, smoothing the base fee and lowering the total number of blobs submitted.

Ethereum researchers have since expanded that argument, modeling how sharing reduces blocks with more than the target number of blobs and thereby dampens the exponential blob-fee adjustments that kick in when usage overshoots targets. Those findings dovetail with Moulié’s observation that “many blobs aren’t full,” implying large savings are available through better coordination as the market matures.

The conceptual roots of PeerDAS stretch back through Ethereum research notes on data-availability sampling and Buterin’s own writings on “The Surge.” PeerDAS itself implements one-dimensional sampling with erasure coding and succinct per-cell proofs, enabling nodes to validate availability without naively downloading everything. That’s what makes the approach “pretty unprecedented” in a live, high-value blockchain: it seeks to reconcile decentralization and throughput by reducing per-node bandwidth and storage requirements while preserving strong guarantees that data actually exists.

Still, the shift is not without risks. Buterin’s insistence on a careful rollout reflects the reality that Ethereum’s blob economy is young, volatile, and sensitive to sudden changes in demand. As L2s jostle for capacity, fee dynamics can invert quickly, and incomplete blobs, spiky usage, and MEV side effects complicate forecasting. The promise of Fusaka is that PeerDAS can bend those dynamics toward sustainable growth by letting the network scale data availability without forcing any single node to shoulder the whole chain—and by doing so in a way that keeps security assumptions explicit and testable.

At press time, ETH traded at $4,028.

Ethereum price
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
