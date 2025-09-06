Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:02
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 06: Brenden Queen, driver of the #28 Best Repair Chevrolet waits in the garage area during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway on June 06, 2025 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Another young driver is taking his shot at the big leagues of NASCAR. But unlike the dozens who’ve tried to climb the sport’s development ladder, this one already arrives with a fanbase and a nickname that sounds more like a State Fair snack than a race car driver.

Brenden Queen—known far and wide as “Butterbean”—will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway next week in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet. And when he does, Butter Nation, his rowdy legion of supporters, will be in full voice.

The 27-year-old Virginia native isn’t just another hopeful with a helmet and a dream. He brings with him a trophy case already straining under its own weight. Queen is the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion, and in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series, he’s been more of a wrecking ball than a participant—collecting six wins and three poles, both tops in the series.

And if you’re wondering whether he can hang at NASCAR’s higher levels, well, we already have a hint. His official NASCAR debut came last year in the Truck Series at North Wilkesboro. Starting 26th, he carved his way through the field and finished fourth. His Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim may have won that day, but the crowd only had eyes for the stocky kid with the fried-food nickname. When Queen climbed from his truck, the cheers were louder than those for the winner. That’s the kind of thing you can’t fake.

Now the next chapter is Bristol—NASCAR’s fastest short track, and one of the most challenging. It’s a place where veterans come to collect bruises and rookies come to learn just how steep the mountain really is.

“It’s been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series,” Queen said. “I can’t thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream become a reality. I’m fortunate to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to Bristol and give the team all I’ve got and have a solid day.”

For Kaulig, this isn’t just another seat-filler experiment. It’s an audition with real potential. The team has made a habit of spotting raw talent and giving it the machinery to grow.

“We’re super excited to be a part of Brenden’s next steps in his racing career,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short track racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol.”

There’s no question Queen faces a steep climb. Bristol isn’t the sort of place where rookies sneak in, keep their heads down, and quietly finish mid-pack. The track is chaos on a concrete half-mile, and the wall comes at you like a left hook. But if Queen’s short career is anything to go by, the safe bet is that the cheers of Butter Nation will follow him, no matter where the checkered flag waves.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gregengle/2025/09/05/butterbean-looks-to-shake-up-nascars-development-path/

