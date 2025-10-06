“Buy Bitcoin MrBeast,” Michael Saylor Tells Famous Content Creator: But Should You?

In a recent post on X, famous content creator MrBeast expressed his concerns about how AI content creation is changing the content creation sector. The influencer, who commands one of the largest audiences across multiple social and content platforms, took to X to say; “When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living… scary times.” But, among the many replies to the post, the reply from none other than MicroStrategy’s chairman and Bitcoin evangelist — Michael Saylor, stood out. His response, short and sharp, stated: “Buy Bitcoin MrBeast.”https://medium.com/media/bac37123878487df5c6adf411e0da0eb/href Saylor’s message to MrBeast came just after Bitcoin (BTC) breached the all-time high (ATH) price of $124,500 set in early August to reach a new ATH at $125,689. And for you, maybe you are asking yourself whether you should buy Bitcoin. Should you? Here are the answers you are looking for! Is it the Right Time to Buy Bitcoin? Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against inflation. Amidst the ongoing US government shutdown, Bitcoin has received significant attention from investors. Most of these investors are pumping capital into Bitcoin to dodge the adverse risks of investing in the traditional financial markets at the moment. As you know, traditional markets rely on timely data such as government reporting. With the US government now under shutdown, it simply means that there is no active reporting of data that can impact traditional markets. Hence, the market is too risky and investors are rotating into Bitcoin and gold. For context, because of this capital inflow, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high above $125,000 on October 5, 2025. On the other hand, Gold also reached a new ATH above $3,900 on October 6, 2025. This means capital is rotating into the two assets. So, if you are considering investing in Bitcoin, now could be the right time. Not only because the crypto is experiencing strong capital inflows at the moment, but also because it is strongly backed by institutional adoption. As of this writing, Bitcoin Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) hold a total of 3.88M BTC per Bitcoin Treasuries Net. Furthermore, Bitcoin ETFs recorded +$3.3b inflows last week, making it $24b over the last year and $60b overall (a new all-time high), as observed by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.BTC ETF Flows | Source: X (Eric Balchunas) In general, Bitcoin has received strong backing from institutions, meaning greater adoption could translate into even higher prices. While Bitcoin is at an all-time high price at the moment, in several years the coin has potential to balloon in price even more. In fact, Standard Chartered predicted that Bitcoin could reach $135,000 by the end of this week, driven by massive inflows into $BTC ETFs, U.S economic uncertainty, and institutional flight to safety amid dollar volatility. With a current BTC price of approximately $124,000, that would be $11,000 gain if the coin reaches $135,000. Furthermore, reports have also highlighted that we are still early in Bitcoin’s adoption. Thus, even now, it’s not too late to invest in Bitcoin. Risks Ahead While Bitcoin looks primed for an up-up-up price movement, the coin, just like other cryptocurrencies, is highly volatile. The price could either move upwards or downwards from the current level. Price projections by even financial giants such as the likes of Standard Chartered are based on future assumptions and nobody can predict the future really. As an investor, the best way to go about it is by performing your due diligence before making any financial investment. So before investing in Bitcoin, you need to ask yourself the following questions: Do I understand Bitcoin enough to make a decision on whether to invest in it? If yes, proceed. If not, make the effort to learn about Bitcoin first. Am I okay with losing the money I am investing in Bitcoin? You should only invest an amount of money you are okay to lose. Bitcoin is highly volatile and you can lose every single coin that you have invested. What different ways are there to invest in Bitcoin? You can either choose to buy and hodl (buy and keep), or trade Bitcoin on a daily basis. Your choice will depend on your overall investment strategy. Hodl works best for long-term investors while trading works best for short-term investors. Final Thoughts! If you have read this far, I bet you have gained some insight into whether you should or shouldn’t invest in Bitcoin. The decision solely belongs to you! Bitcoin can either make you rich, or drain your wallet. Disclaimer: NFA! This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. Always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. “Buy Bitcoin MrBeast,” Michael Saylor Tells Famous Content Creator: But Should You? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story In a recent post on X, famous content creator MrBeast expressed his concerns about how AI content creation is changing the content creation sector. The influencer, who commands one of the largest audiences across multiple social and content platforms, took to X to say; “When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living… scary times.” But, among the many replies to the post, the reply from none other than MicroStrategy’s chairman and Bitcoin evangelist — Michael Saylor, stood out. His response, short and sharp, stated: “Buy Bitcoin MrBeast.”https://medium.com/media/bac37123878487df5c6adf411e0da0eb/href Saylor’s message to MrBeast came just after Bitcoin (BTC) breached the all-time high (ATH) price of $124,500 set in early August to reach a new ATH at $125,689. And for you, maybe you are asking yourself whether you should buy Bitcoin. Should you? Here are the answers you are looking for! Is it the Right Time to Buy Bitcoin? Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against inflation. Amidst the ongoing US government shutdown, Bitcoin has received significant attention from investors. Most of these investors are pumping capital into Bitcoin to dodge the adverse risks of investing in the traditional financial markets at the moment. As you know, traditional markets rely on timely data such as government reporting. With the US government now under shutdown, it simply means that there is no active reporting of data that can impact traditional markets. Hence, the market is too risky and investors are rotating into Bitcoin and gold. For context, because of this capital inflow, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high above $125,000 on October 5, 2025. On the other hand, Gold also reached a new ATH above $3,900 on October 6, 2025. This means capital is rotating into the two assets. So, if you are considering investing in Bitcoin, now could be the right time. Not only because the crypto is experiencing strong capital inflows at the moment, but also because it is strongly backed by institutional adoption. As of this writing, Bitcoin Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) hold a total of 3.88M BTC per Bitcoin Treasuries Net. Furthermore, Bitcoin ETFs recorded +$3.3b inflows last week, making it $24b over the last year and $60b overall (a new all-time high), as observed by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.BTC ETF Flows | Source: X (Eric Balchunas) In general, Bitcoin has received strong backing from institutions, meaning greater adoption could translate into even higher prices. While Bitcoin is at an all-time high price at the moment, in several years the coin has potential to balloon in price even more. In fact, Standard Chartered predicted that Bitcoin could reach $135,000 by the end of this week, driven by massive inflows into $BTC ETFs, U.S economic uncertainty, and institutional flight to safety amid dollar volatility. With a current BTC price of approximately $124,000, that would be $11,000 gain if the coin reaches $135,000. Furthermore, reports have also highlighted that we are still early in Bitcoin’s adoption. Thus, even now, it’s not too late to invest in Bitcoin. Risks Ahead While Bitcoin looks primed for an up-up-up price movement, the coin, just like other cryptocurrencies, is highly volatile. The price could either move upwards or downwards from the current level. Price projections by even financial giants such as the likes of Standard Chartered are based on future assumptions and nobody can predict the future really. As an investor, the best way to go about it is by performing your due diligence before making any financial investment. So before investing in Bitcoin, you need to ask yourself the following questions: Do I understand Bitcoin enough to make a decision on whether to invest in it? If yes, proceed. If not, make the effort to learn about Bitcoin first. Am I okay with losing the money I am investing in Bitcoin? You should only invest an amount of money you are okay to lose. Bitcoin is highly volatile and you can lose every single coin that you have invested. What different ways are there to invest in Bitcoin? You can either choose to buy and hodl (buy and keep), or trade Bitcoin on a daily basis. Your choice will depend on your overall investment strategy. Hodl works best for long-term investors while trading works best for short-term investors. Final Thoughts! If you have read this far, I bet you have gained some insight into whether you should or shouldn’t invest in Bitcoin. The decision solely belongs to you! Bitcoin can either make you rich, or drain your wallet. Disclaimer: NFA! This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. Always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. “Buy Bitcoin MrBeast,” Michael Saylor Tells Famous Content Creator: But Should You? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story