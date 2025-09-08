Buy Signals Flash As Ethereum Pulls In $1B Stablecoins Each Weekday

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:10
Bitcoin
BTC$112,701.49+1.37%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008532-13.39%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09964-1.13%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05648+2.95%

Key Insights:

  • Ethereum stablecoins added $1 billion every weekday, pushing total supply above $165 billion.
  • Bitcoin’s stablecoin ratio flashed a rare buy signal, seen before past rallies.
  • Tokenized gold on Ethereum doubled to $2.4 billion, showing wider demand beyond stablecoins.

Ethereum added about $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, equal to $1 billion every weekday. This lifted its total stablecoin supply above $165 billion, the highest ever.

For traders, this means fresh money is flowing into the network. When stablecoins rise like this, it often sets the stage for new buying across the crypto market.

Stablecoins Push Ethereum to Record Levels

Stablecoins are tokens designed to track the value of a dollar. Traders use them to buy other coins or to store money safely on the blockchain.

On Ethereum, stablecoin supply has now more than doubled since early 2024, crossing $165 billion.

Adding $1 billion per weekday shows strong and steady demand. This money is not sitting idle;  it gives traders more fuel to buy ETH itself and other tokens built on it.

Ethereum Stablecoin Reserves Peak | Source: X

Because Ether is the main network where stablecoins are issued, it has become the center of this money flow. The more stablecoins that arrive, the stronger Ethereum’s role becomes in guiding the rest of the market.

Buy Signals Translate to the Broader Crypto Market

The wave of stablecoins is not helping Ethereum alone. Bitcoin is also showing a rare buy signal linked to stablecoin balances on exchanges.

Data from CryptoQuant shows that when Bitcoin reserves get low compared to stablecoin reserves, the setup often leads to rallies.

BTC/Stablecoin Ratio Flashing Important Signals  | Source: X

This pattern has appeared only a few times in recent years. The last time was in March, right before Bitcoin price jumped from $78,000 to above $123,000.

Seeing the signal now suggests stablecoins are stacking up and buyers are getting ready.

At the same time, gold-backed tokens on Ethereum are rising fast. These tokens, such as PAXG and XAUT, are digital versions of gold that people can trade on the blockchain.

Tokenized Gold on Ethereum | Source: X

Together, they now hold about $2.4 billion, nearly double since the start of the year. This shows that not all the new money is waiting in dollars; some of it is moving into tokenized gold as a store of value.

Hyperliquid Joins the Stablecoin Push Beside Ethereum

This growing stablecoin story is also driving change in exchanges. Hyperliquid, a new trading platform, has pulled in more than $5 billion in deposits. It is now entering what many call the “stablecoin wars.”

That phrase means platforms are fighting to attract users and stablecoin flows.

Hyperliquid is offering new markets on-chain, such as tokenized versions of stocks and commodities, while sharing nearly all revenue back with its users. The result is more people moving their stablecoins to trade there.

This ties back to Ethereum’s surge because most of these stablecoins are issued on Ethereum in the first place.

As Ethereum’s stablecoin base grows, it supports not only ETH and Bitcoin but also new players like Hyperliquid. The flow of stablecoins connects them all.

The $1 billion per weekday stablecoin inflows on Ethereum show that fresh money is entering the market at a record pace. Bitcoin is flashing a rare buy signal tied to these flows.

Tokenized gold demand is climbing, and Hyperliquid is drawing attention with new uses for stablecoins.

All these pieces fit together: Ethereum’s stablecoin surge is bringing momentum that could spread across the market, from Bitcoin to gold-backed tokens to new trading platforms.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/08/buy-signals-flash-as-ethereum-pulls-in-1b-stablecoins-each-weekday/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$17.86+16.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.57+8.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004754+0.78%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135075+4.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also …
Union
U$0.01012-6.55%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06766+4.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+2.96%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:47
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Token unlocks this week: Aptos (APT) and CHEEL headline $513M release schedule