Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,200 after a 20% drop, with analysts pointing to key patterns and Q4 strength for a potential breakout.Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,200 after a 20% drop, with analysts pointing to key patterns and Q4 strength for a potential breakout.

Buy the Dip? ETH Hits Key Support as Q4 Rally Looms

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 00:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.975+3.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,170.22+0.33%

TL;DR

  • Ethereum holds $4,100 support while falling wedge and Wyckoff setup hint at strong upside potential.
  • Price compression near 20-week MA builds, with eyes on $3,550–$3,750 as key dip zone.
  • ETH Q4 rallies in 2017 and 2020 suggest seasonal strength may repeat in late 2025.

Pullback Tests Support as Compression Builds

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $4,200 after a sharp decline from recent highs close to $4,950. The correction puts the asset down nearly 20% from its peak. Despite the drop, some market participants are watching key price levels as potential areas of interest.

Michaël van de Poppe, a market analyst, notes that Ethereum may enter a sideways period. He points out that the 20-week moving average is now approaching the price, and compression is forming.

He stated, “I don’t know whether we’ll dip as deep as $3,550–$3,750,” leaving open the possibility for a move into that range but not confirming it. The zone between $3,550 and $3,750 is marked as potential support, close to the rising 20-week MA.

ETH price chartSource: Michaël van de Poppe/X

On the weekly timeframe chart, ETH’s price keeps holding above $4,100 as a critical zone. Just below lies a wider support area that rests between $3,550 and $3,750, aligning with a former breakout area and the 20-week moving average. A green support box also appears lower on the chart as a historical consolidation area around $2,800.

Past moves show that ETH has responded to these levels. Labels such as “liquidity taken” at $3,900 and “take liquidity in this area” near $2,800 suggest that if the price revisits those levels, reactions could follow. Lower volume in recent weeks supports the idea that price may be preparing for a more directional move.

Chart Structures Point to a Setup

Another pattern on the chart comes from Trader Tardigrade, who points to a falling wedge. The setup is clear, with the asset trending within two downward lines. The falling wedge is near its apex, and the price is testing previous breakout levels. The chart includes a possible move toward $6,800 if it breaks above the wedge.

Separately, Merlijn The Trader uses the Wyckoff model to describe ETH’s movement. The model shows that Ether may have completed its Spring, Test, and Sign of Strength phases. It is now in what’s labeled as the Last Point of Support, a position in the structure where stronger upward movement often begins. “This is where Ethereum accelerates into five digits,” he wrote, pointing to the next phase of the cycle.

ETH price chartSource: Merlijn The Trader/X

Q4 Setup Resembles Previous Cycles

Ethereum has had a strong fourth-quarter performance during past bull runs. In 2017, it gained over 140% in Q4. In 2020, these returns were above 100%. This year, ETH saw a drop of -45.41% in Q1 but recovered in Q2 (+36.48%) and Q3 (+79.55%).

Crypto Rand referred to these figures and asked,

The recent rebound and historical Q4 strength have led to comparisons with those cycles. While no outcome is guaranteed, traders are watching to see if a similar trend develops.

The post Buy the Dip? ETH Hits Key Support as Q4 Rally Looms appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review