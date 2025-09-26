Some market experts claim that the current price of Digitap‘s ($TAP) token, set at $0.012 during its presale, could represent the same kind of opportunity as buying Ethereum or Solana in 2020. It’s a bold comparison, but it rests on a simple observation: tokens with a concrete utility, a transparent economic model, and a solid [...] The post Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts appeared first on Blockonomi.Some market experts claim that the current price of Digitap‘s ($TAP) token, set at $0.012 during its presale, could represent the same kind of opportunity as buying Ethereum or Solana in 2020. It’s a bold comparison, but it rests on a simple observation: tokens with a concrete utility, a transparent economic model, and a solid [...] The post Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts appeared first on Blockonomi.

Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 20:00
Some market experts claim that the current price of Digitap‘s ($TAP) token, set at $0.012 during its presale, could represent the same kind of opportunity as buying Ethereum or Solana in 2020. It’s a bold comparison, but it rests on a simple observation: tokens with a concrete utility, a transparent economic model, and a solid roadmap often experience strong appreciation as adoption grows.

In 2020, Ethereum was trading at around $200 and Solana at less than $1. Less than two years later, ETH exceeded $4,000 and SOL broke through $200, delivering multi-thousand-percent gains to early investors. Analysts believe Digitap ($TAP) could follow a similar trajectory thanks to its unique combination of technological innovation and strong fundamentals.

Digitap: The World’s First Omni-Bank

Digitap is not just another payment app; it’s the world’s first omni-bank. The goal of this platform is to unify the management of traditional and digital assets inside one ecosystem. Announced features include multi-currency management (crypto and fiat), instantaneous withdrawals to bank accounts, and a strong focus on privacy. In fact, Digitap has been designed to work worldwide and offer easy payments by working with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or physical cards.

This combination of ease of use, interoperability, and privacy could appeal to a global market where digital payments are expected to exceed $9 trillion by 2023. Digitap is thus positioned as a bridge between the crypto economy and the traditional banking system, reducing the friction and costs associated with cross-border transactions.

$TAP – A Transparent and Deflationary Economic Model

$TAP is the native token of the Digitap platform, and it is aimed at being a payment as well as a governance asset. The supply cap is strictly capped at 2 billion tokens, with almost half being offered at discount price during the pre-sale.

Unlike many projects that impose taxes or lock-up periods limiting early investor liquidity, $TAP offers a clear and investor-friendly approach: no buy or sell taxes, and immediate availability after launch.

Staking yields up to 124% APR during the presale, with early withdrawal penalties that further enhance token scarcity. This virtuous economy, based on a programmed decrease in supply, positions $TAP as a deflationary asset designed to create long-term scarcity.

Visit Digitap Presale

The Data: ETH and SOL in 2020, $TAP Today

It may sound ambitious to say that $TAP is to be compared with Ethereum or Solana, but historical data lends weight to such a comparison. In 2020, Ethereum was trading at around $200 before reaching over $4,000 in less than two years. Solana, on the other hand, went from less than $1 to over $200, delivering over 400 times return for early investors.

Rather than focusing on future price projections, analysts emphasize that $TAP’s main strength lies in its capacity to merge traditional finance and crypto, while maintaining a user-friendly model that promotes adoption and value preservation.

Why This Moment Matters

Moments when a project combines innovation, scarcity and real utility are relatively rare in the cryptocurrency market. $TAP, underpinned by Digitap’s vision of becoming the world’s first omni-bank, could well find itself at an inflection point comparable to that of Ethereum and Solana in 2020.

While the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments should not be ignored, the current price of $TAP could be seen, in a few years’ time, as one of those rare entry points offering exceptional upside potential.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

