The post By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fell to the Cleveland Browns Sunday as an 8.0 point favorite. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers found a way to snare defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday, losing a 10-0 lead in the final 3:38 and dropping a 13-10 decision to Cleveland. Here’s a look at the game ‘By the Numbers.’ 1 — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw one interception — his first in the regular season since Nov. 17, 2024. Love also picked a terrible time for that costly mistake. Grant Deplit intercepted Love on a third down late in the game and returned the pick 25 yards to Green Bay’s 4-yard line. One play later, Cleveland rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 10-10. “So they were playing man coverage, and the guy Delpit did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He passed off Tuck to the inside backer and he fell off in the window. That’s a bad play call. We shouldn’t have called that play. That’s on me.” 2 — Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary had both of the Packers’ sacks. Gary now has a sack in five straight regular season games and leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks this season. 2 — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur won his second straight challenge, this one after catching Cleveland with 12 men on the field. Prior to that, LaFleur had won just two of his previous 15 challenges. 4 — Green Bay first round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had four catches for 52 yards. Golden had just two receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the year. 5 — Green Bay’s offensive line was dreadful… The post By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fell to the Cleveland Browns Sunday as an 8.0 point favorite. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers found a way to snare defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday, losing a 10-0 lead in the final 3:38 and dropping a 13-10 decision to Cleveland. Here’s a look at the game ‘By the Numbers.’ 1 — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw one interception — his first in the regular season since Nov. 17, 2024. Love also picked a terrible time for that costly mistake. Grant Deplit intercepted Love on a third down late in the game and returned the pick 25 yards to Green Bay’s 4-yard line. One play later, Cleveland rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 10-10. “So they were playing man coverage, and the guy Delpit did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He passed off Tuck to the inside backer and he fell off in the window. That’s a bad play call. We shouldn’t have called that play. That’s on me.” 2 — Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary had both of the Packers’ sacks. Gary now has a sack in five straight regular season games and leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks this season. 2 — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur won his second straight challenge, this one after catching Cleveland with 12 men on the field. Prior to that, LaFleur had won just two of his previous 15 challenges. 4 — Green Bay first round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had four catches for 52 yards. Golden had just two receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the year. 5 — Green Bay’s offensive line was dreadful…

By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 06:16
1
1$0.010002-3.90%
Threshold
T$0.01617-2.99%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04303-3.32%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.2161-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017884+1.06%

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fell to the Cleveland Browns Sunday as an 8.0 point favorite.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Green Bay Packers found a way to snare defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday, losing a 10-0 lead in the final 3:38 and dropping a 13-10 decision to Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the game ‘By the Numbers.’

1 — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw one interception — his first in the regular season since Nov. 17, 2024. Love also picked a terrible time for that costly mistake.

Grant Deplit intercepted Love on a third down late in the game and returned the pick 25 yards to Green Bay’s 4-yard line.

One play later, Cleveland rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 10-10.

“So they were playing man coverage, and the guy Delpit did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He passed off Tuck to the inside backer and he fell off in the window. That’s a bad play call. We shouldn’t have called that play. That’s on me.”

2 — Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary had both of the Packers’ sacks.

Gary now has a sack in five straight regular season games and leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks this season.

2 — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur won his second straight challenge, this one after catching Cleveland with 12 men on the field.

Prior to that, LaFleur had won just two of his previous 15 challenges.

4 — Green Bay first round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had four catches for 52 yards. Golden had just two receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the year.

5 — Green Bay’s offensive line was dreadful and Love was sacked five times for a loss of 34 yards.

“Give them credit,” Love said of the Browns. “They’re a good defense. We’ve got to find ways to be able to go out there and take advantage of what they’re doing.”

8.0 — The Packers were an 8-point favorite. The money line was Green Bay -425 and Cleveland +325.

14 — Green Bay had a whopping 14 penalties for 75 yards. The Packers had a combined 14 penalties in their first two games.

“We’ve got to coach it better and we’ve got to be harder on our guys if we see it in practice, because that’s where it all starts,” LaFleur said of the penalties. “So ultimately we’ve got to do a better job across the board.”

43 — Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus had a 43-yard field goal attempt blocked with 27 seconds left and the game knotted, 10-10.

55 — Browns kicker Andre Szmyt drilled a 55-yard field goal as time expired to lift Cleveland to victory.

“To be in a position to win the game at the end of the game, and to have the total, the script totally flip on you with the block and them getting into field-goal range, it’s tough,” LaFleur said. “It’s tough to deal with.”

2003 — This was the first time Cleveland won a game after being held scoreless for three quarters since Week 3, 2003. On that day, the Browns trailed San Francisco, 9-0, after three quarters and won, 13-12.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/09/21/by-the-numbers-browns-13-packers-10/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

CAKE is getting new interest after a quick price jump and new chart signals. The token is trading near $2.92 after climbing more than 16% in just a few hours, according to a post from Crypto Kartha on X(Formerly Twitter).  Crypto Analyst Moe Trading also shared that CAKE price is now above its yearly open
NEAR
NEAR$3.151--%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.909-4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Youth unemployment in the United States has climbed sharply in 2025. Economists and policy officials describe the pattern as a “no hire, no fire” phase, where companies mainly hold on to current staff, add few positions, and seldom cut jobs, rather than a sudden shock from artificial intelligence. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that view public weight at his regular press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He called it an “interesting labor market,” noting that “kids coming out of college and younger people, minorities, are having a hard time finding jobs.” He pointed to a low job-finding rate paired with a low redundancy rate, “you’ve got a low firing, low hiring environment”, which makes it tougher than usual for first-time jobseekers to get in the door. Deutsche Bank has dubbed recent months “the summer AI turned ugly,” and some studies link AI uptake to pressure on entry-level hiring. Powell, however, said AI “may be part of the story,” while arguing the main drivers are a cooler economy and tighter hiring plans. Economists at Goldman Sachs and UBS soon echoed that reading, concluding that this is not primarily an AI event, at least not yet. On Friday, UBS chief economist Paul Donovan released an analysis titled “The Kids Are Alright?”  As reported by Fortune, he argued that the U.S. spike in youth unemployment runs counter to trends abroad and cannot be laid solely at the feet of automation. Decline in job reallocation slows opportunities Goldman Sachs economist Pierfrancesco Mei wrote on Thursday that “finding a job takes longer in a low-turnover labor market.” He examined “job reallocation”, the creation and destruction of roles, and showed it has fallen since the late 1990s, though more gradually in recent years. Today, most movement is “churn,” or switching among existing jobs. Goldman reported that in 2025 churn sits well below its pre-pandemic pace across industries and states, and the drag “mostly fall[s] on younger workers.” In 2019, a young unemployed person in a low-churn state typically landed work in about 10 weeks; now it takes about 12 weeks on average. Donovan writes that “it might be tempting to blame technology,” since stories of machines replacing people are common. He concludes, in line with Goldman, that the U.S. pattern “more convincingly fits a broader hiring freeze narrative, affecting new entrants to the workforce.” Trade careers offer a safer path Donovan also argues this helps explain why less-educated young workers seem less exposed. Many high school dropouts secure full-time roles earlier, and a number likely did so before the 2025 slowdown set in. With college enrollment trending lower over time, more young people are opting for skilled trades. Some build blue-collar businesses earning six-figure incomes, while classmates take on student-loan debt. Past experience shows the risks for new graduates during “no fire, no hire” periods. In the Great Recession, when hiring stalled across entire sectors, those finishing college between 2007 and 2011 faced too few entry-level openings. A Stanford briefing found they earned less than cohorts graduating in normal times, and the gap lingered for 10–15 years. That history raises the stakes for Gen Z and for minority job seekers now. Economists warn about “scarring effects”, lasting hits to pay, the ability to buy a home, and wealth building. Starting out in a slump often means lower wages and a tougher climb. Powell, speaking Wednesday, also pointed to other forces weighing on labor supply, including stricter immigration policies, and said minorities are having a harder time finding work in the 2025 freeze. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Union
U$0.012351-8.17%
SIX
SIX$0.02198-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

The post Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road. The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.” The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved…
Chainbase
C$0.26449+1.33%
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.07+0.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:25
Share

Trending News

More

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks