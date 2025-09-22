By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fell to the Cleveland Browns Sunday as an 8.0 point favorite. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Green Bay Packers found a way to snare defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday, losing a 10-0 lead in the final 3:38 and dropping a 13-10 decision to Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the game ‘By the Numbers.’

1 — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw one interception — his first in the regular season since Nov. 17, 2024. Love also picked a terrible time for that costly mistake.

Grant Deplit intercepted Love on a third down late in the game and returned the pick 25 yards to Green Bay’s 4-yard line.

One play later, Cleveland rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 10-10.

“So they were playing man coverage, and the guy Delpit did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He passed off Tuck to the inside backer and he fell off in the window. That’s a bad play call. We shouldn’t have called that play. That’s on me.”

2 — Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary had both of the Packers’ sacks.

Gary now has a sack in five straight regular season games and leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks this season.

2 — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur won his second straight challenge, this one after catching Cleveland with 12 men on the field.

Prior to that, LaFleur had won just two of his previous 15 challenges.

4 — Green Bay first round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had four catches for 52 yards. Golden had just two receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the year.

5 — Green Bay’s offensive line was dreadful and Love was sacked five times for a loss of 34 yards.

“Give them credit,” Love said of the Browns. “They’re a good defense. We’ve got to find ways to be able to go out there and take advantage of what they’re doing.”

8.0 — The Packers were an 8-point favorite. The money line was Green Bay -425 and Cleveland +325.

14 — Green Bay had a whopping 14 penalties for 75 yards. The Packers had a combined 14 penalties in their first two games.

“We’ve got to coach it better and we’ve got to be harder on our guys if we see it in practice, because that’s where it all starts,” LaFleur said of the penalties. “So ultimately we’ve got to do a better job across the board.”

43 — Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus had a 43-yard field goal attempt blocked with 27 seconds left and the game knotted, 10-10.

55 — Browns kicker Andre Szmyt drilled a 55-yard field goal as time expired to lift Cleveland to victory.

“To be in a position to win the game at the end of the game, and to have the total, the script totally flip on you with the block and them getting into field-goal range, it’s tough,” LaFleur said. “It’s tough to deal with.”

2003 — This was the first time Cleveland won a game after being held scoreless for three quarters since Week 3, 2003. On that day, the Browns trailed San Francisco, 9-0, after three quarters and won, 13-12.